Leicester vs PSV: TV channel, live stream, kick-off time and team news for Europa Conference League clash

By Nyle Smith
 4 days ago
LEICESTER return to Europa Conference League action when they welcome PSV Eindhoven to the King Power.

The Foxes will be full of confidence having held Manchester United to a draw in their last outing.

Kelechi Iheanacho's header enabled the Foxes to leave Old Trafford with a point Credit: Rex

And they had to fight hard to get to the last eight of the UECL by beating a well-oiled Rennes in the previous round.

But their opponents, PSV's name holds weight across many leagues as they are no strangers to European competition - especially now with ex-Man United star Ruud Van Nistelrooy set to take charge.

This is something which Copenhagen found out for themselves in March during the last-16 of the tournament.

What time does Leicester vs PSV kick off?

  • Leicester City face PSV Eindhoven on Thursday, April 7.
  • It is scheduled to kick-off at 8pm UK time.
  • The match will take place at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England which can hold up to 32,000 supporters.
  • This is the first time the Foxes have ever encountered Dutch opposition.

What TV channel is Leicester vs PSV on and can I live stream it?

  • Leicester City vs PSV Eindhoven will be broadcasted live on BT Sport 3 and BT Sport 3 HD.
  • The coverage commences from 7:15pm UK time - 45 minutes before kick-off.
  • Subscription members can also stream the game live via the BT Sport website or app.

Team news

Brendan Rodgers' only problem in regards to unavailabilty is the ineligible Namplays Mendy which could mean a possible start for either Daniel Amartey or Hamza Choudhury.

Elsewhere, PSV will also have a player missing in Erick Gutierrez who is serving a one-match suspension having accumulated three yellow cards in the competition.

Latest odds

90 minutes only

  • Leicester City to win 21/20
  • Draw 12/5
  • PSV Eindhoven to win 21/10

To qualify (incl ET and Pen)

  • Leicester City to win 17/20
  • PSV Eindhoven to win 17/20

*Odds courtesy of Betfair are correct as of Tuesday, April 5

