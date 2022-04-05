ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Panic as plane malfunctions just 1,100ft from the ground while landing in Paris as pilots lose control and it drifts off course

By Katie Feehan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Pilots of an Air France flight coming into Paris were forced to abort their landing after a technical malfunction onboard which lead the plane to drift off course.

In communications with air traffic control, the pilots were audibly panicked at low altitude when they realised the plane deviated to the left and failed to respond to commands.

Air France confirmed there was a 'technical incident' onboard and said it 'understands and regrets the discomfort felt by customers'.

The Boeing 777 AF11 flight - which left New York's JFK Airport on Monday night - was below 4,000ft (1,000m) coming into Charles de Gaulle airport on Tuesday morning when it encountered the glitch.

In audio shared by Air Live, the pilot can be heard physically struggling with the commands as he attempts to keep the plane on course.

Several alarm noises can be heard in the background as the pilot yells 'stop, stop' and then tells the air traffic control tower he will call them back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EdBlw_0f0H65IL00
Pilots of an Air France flight coming into Paris this morning were forced to abort their landing after a technical malfunction onboard which lead the plane to drift off course (stock image)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yTzxn_0f0H65IL00
Radar data shows the plane deviated to the left while making its approach to Charles de Gaulle

Air traffic controllers in Paris instruct another flight to stop its approach to the runway 'immediately' while the issue with AF11 was ongoing.

The pilot of the affected plane sounds audibly out of breath before he tells the tower they aborted their landing and performed a 'go-around' - a manoeuvre where the pilot pulls up and prepares for another approach.

Flight tracking data shows the plane went as low as 1,100ft (343m) before aborting the landing and going back up to an altitude of 4,000ft.

In French, the pilot advises the control tower that they are maintaining an altitude of 4,000ft and will call them back when the issue is resolved.

Minutes later, the pilot then calls the tower and says: 'We went around following an issue with commands. The airplane didn't respond.

'We are ready to resume final approach with radar guidance. Give us time to manage the situation, then guide us with downwind.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pmlQL_0f0H65IL00
Data from Flight Aware shows that the plane aborted its landing and made a second attempt

Radar showed the plane deviated to the left, according to the air traffic controller who then clears an alternative runway for the flight at the request of the pilot.

Air France confirmed the incident in a statement and described the malfunction as 'a technical incident'.

It said: 'Air France confirms that the crew of flight AF011 from New York JFK to Paris-CDG aborted their landing sequence and performed a go-around due to a technical incident during the approach.

'The crew mastered the situation and landed the aircraft normally after a second approach.

'Air France understands and regrets the discomfort felt by customers.

'The go-around is defined by the authorities, aircraft manufacturers and Air France as a normal procedure.

'The crews are trained and regularly instructed in these procedures, which are used by all airlines to guarantee the safety of flights and passengers, which is an absolute necessity for Air France.'

The flight landed safely at 10.30am in Paris.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pilot called out by passenger for taking secret photos of flight attendant on plane

A passenger has called out a pilot she claims works for Delta Air Lines, after she filmed him taking secret photos of a colleague from behind on a Frontier Airlines flight.Tweeting from what appears to be a newly-created, anonymous account, the customer posted a video of a pilot in uniform, seated in the plane cabin, appearing to take sneaky photos of a flight attendant’s legs and backside on his phone while hiding it behind a Kindle.The man seems to wait until the female flight attendant reaches up for the overheard lockers to snap a couple of pictures of her skirt...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air France#Paris#Air Traffic Control#Pilot#Aircraft#Air Live
Daily Mail

Billionaire banking heir, 31, is killed by boat propeller after leaping into ocean to save his fiancee, 30, who was accidentally knocked overboard by captain during Key Largo fishing competition

The son of a Spanish-Venezuelan billionaire was killed in a horrific boating accident in Florida after he was maimed by the vessel's propeller during a fishing competition when he jumped in the water to save his fiancée - who was accidentally knocked overboard by the ship's captain. Juan Carlos...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Jet2 passengers cheer as woman 'who slapped passengers' and yelled at cabin crew is marched off Manchester airport flight to Turkey after it is diverted to Vienna

Jet2 passengers on a flight from Turkey to Manchester cheered after a violent passenger was led off the flight - which had to be diverted to Vienna. A female passenger on the flight from Manchester to Antalya became unruly around half-way through the scheduled four-and-a-half hour flight on Monday. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

Norwegian cruise ship with thousands of passengers onboard runs aground in Dominican Republic

Strong winds have caused a large cruise ship with thousands of passengers on board to run aground off the Dominican Republic.The 326-metre-long Norwegian Escape was heading out to sea when the incident occurred on Tuesday.A spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Line said the Norwegian Escape "made contact with the channel bed as it was departing Puerto Plata".Passengers said they heard a “loud thud” and some said they felt the ship listing to one side.No passengers or crew were injured.It took seven hours to free the ship. After an initial attempt using tugboats failed, a decision was made to wait for...
ECONOMY
The Independent

China plane crash: Flight data shows Boeing 737 jet had briefly pulled out of a 22,000-ft nosedive

Flight data has suggested that the China Eastern plane that crashed earlier this week had pulled out of a 22,000-feet dive and begun to climb back before another dive sent the Boeing 737-800 jet plummeting to the ground. Flight MU5735, which was travelling from Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province, to Guangzhou in Guangdong province, crashed on Monday. There were 132 people aboard the Boeing 737-800 jet. But no survivors were found even though rescue efforts were underway for nearly two days before rain suspended operations on Wednesday. Data provided by Swedish air traffic monitoring service FlightRadar24 suggested that...
ACCIDENTS
Reuters

Russian freighter flown to U.S. after BOC Aviation granted order to repossess

* Freighter worth $148 mln and had been parked in Hong Kong. * Two other freighters on lease from BOC Aviation still in Russia. March 30 (Reuters) - A Boeing 747-8 freighter that BOC Aviation Ltd leased to Russia’s AirBridgeCargo has flown from Hong Kong to California, according to FlightRadar24, after a U.S. judge signed an order allowing the lessor to repossess the plane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Alaska Airlines leaves 15,000 passengers stranded in the West Coast as it cancels more than 100 flights while pilots picket over contract negotiations

Alaska Airlines canceled more than 100 flights on Friday, affecting more than 15,000 passengers along the West Coast, as off-duty pilots picketed during an impasse in contract negotiations that have lasted nearly three years. About 9 percent of the airline's flights were canceled, including 66 in Seattle, 20 in Portland,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Twists of fate save TWO passengers due to fly on doomed Chinese jet: Woman missed flight because of Covid rules while man refused to board because connecting flight was cancelled

Incredible twists of fate ended up saving two passengers who were due to fly on the doomed Chinese jet which crashed on Monday. The Boeing 737-800 flight from Kunming to Guangzhou smashed into the muddy ground and scattered plane parts and passenger belongings across a vast area, dashing hopes of finding any survivors.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

331K+
Followers
28K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy