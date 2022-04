The Kansas City Chiefs are revamping their receiving corps in 2022 and reportedly have their eyes on one of the best in the draft. The Chiefs have already signed Juju Smith-Schuster as a way to stem the loss of Tyreek Hill, who was traded to the Miami Dolphins. Now, there are reports that Kansas City may be looking to move up in the draft to select another star receiver.

