Tiger Woods’ amazing reaction after hitting buggy collecting golf balls on Masters practice range

By Ian Tuckey
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
TIGER WOODS achieved what only amateurs dream of as he prepares to show he's still an elite pro.

The American golfing icon couldn't help but chuckle as one of his practice drives ahead of his Masters comeback hit a buggy collecting balls.

Tiger Woods watches as his practice drive cannons off the buggy

It's one of the unspoken aims for mischievous weekend players - thudding a shot onto the ball-picker as it trundles across a driving range, running the gauntlet from drives that vary wildly in quality, accuracy and distance.

So nobody expected to see the American all-time great pull off the achievement as he nears an incredible return 14 months after suffering severe leg injuries in a car crash.

The 15-time Major winner, 46, took it in his stride as the ball made a huge 'clink' sound' off the mini-tractor, sparking a merry whoop from spectators.

And in fact, as the ball ricocheted straight up, it ended up being close to a hole-in-one.

Woods smiled and never lost his composure as he promptly planted another drive at the same hole.

The Californian insists he feels good enough to mount a serious challenge for a record-equalling sixth Augusta title.

First, though, he will put himself through a nine-hole practice round on Wednesday to confirm his leg can stand up to potentially four full days of golf at the very highest level.

He said on Tuesday: "I still have the hands to do it, the body is moving good enough.

"I have been in worse situations and won tournaments.

"I feel like if I can still compete at the highest level I am going to, but if I feel like I can't, you won't see me out here.

"The fact that I was able to get myself here at this point was a success and now that I am playing, everything is focused on getting in that position on the back nine on Sunday with a chance like I did a few years ago."

