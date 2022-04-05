Denver Nuggets Injury Report Against The San Antonio Spurs

The Denver Nuggets have announced their injury report for Tuesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Denver Nuggets are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in Colorado on Tuesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Nuggets against the Spurs can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Nuggets enter the contest as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 47-32 record in the 79 games that they have played in so far this season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball