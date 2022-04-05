ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

State Reaches Settlement Over Smart & Final Pandemic Egg Price Gouging Allegations

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TB6Y4_0f0GzqOy00

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — State Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a settlement with Smart & Final Tuesday, resolving allegations that the grocer engaged in price gouging of certain types of eggs during the COVID pandemic.

Officials claimed that between March 4, 2020 and June 22, 2020, Smart & Final increased the price of four premium egg products beyond what was allowable under the law during California’s declared COVID state of emergency.

“It is unacceptable to take advantage of hardworking California families during times of crisis,” Bonta said in a news release. “When California first went into lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic, there was a run on essential supplies, and unfortunately, some businesses saw this as an opportunity to pad their bottom line.”

The settlement requires Smart & Final to pay $175,000 in penalties and permanently enjoins the grocery chain from future violations.

On March 4, 2020, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency, triggering California’s price gouging protections.

In following weeks, the Attorney General’s Office received a large number of complaints reporting dramatic increases in the retail price of eggs. Many of these complaints related specifically to price spikes at Smart & Final stores across the state.

As a seller of consumer goods and food items, Smart & Final was prohibited under state law from increasing its prices on eggs by more than 10%, unless the increase was the result of increased acquisition or labor costs.

Nevertheless, Smart & Final raised the prices even higher. The Attorney General’s investigation found that Smart & Final sold over 100,000 cartons of unlawfully priced eggs.

In a statement emailed to KPIX 5, the company said, “Smart & Final is committed to offering customers the everyday low prices they expect from our stores. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have experienced numerous supplier price increases in multiple product categories. In response to the rapid pace of these price increases, we briefly and unintentionally raised the price of premium eggs to align with supplier price increases on standard eggs. We want our valued customers to know that price gouging has no place in our stores. We will continue to review our pricing to ensure it remains compliant.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

New COVID Cases Among State’s Highest As San Francisco Slowly Returns To Normal

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Workers are returning to offices, restaurants are crowded and tourists once again are flocking to Fisherman’s Wharf and other popular destinations, life in San Francisco is beginning to feel normal again after two years of pandemic. But as mandatory mask requirements have expired, health officials are still monitoring new COVID cases. While still far below the numbers of the darkest days of the pandemic and its delta and omicron surges, San Francisco’s new case numbers remain among the highest in the state. San Francisco’s 17-day average is 14 new cases per 100,000 residents, but medical experts say...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

DISH Network To Pay $5.5M Settlement Over Alleged Hazardous Waste Disposal Violations

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Satellite TV provider DISH Network will pay $5.5 million to settle a lawsuit accusing it of illegally disposing of hazardous waste in Alameda County and elsewhere in the state. DISH Network is alleged to have violated California environmental laws by sending hazardous waste to local landfills that are not equipped or authorized to receive the waste. According to state Attorney General Rob Bonta, audits of DISH facilities in California found that DISH repeatedly disposed of hazardous waste since 2005 in violation of the Hazardous Waste Control Law and Unfair Competition Law. “If you break the rules, we will hold...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Lawmakers Vote To Repeal Mask Mandate In Most Indoor Settings

SAN JOSE (BCN/CBS SF) — Masks will no longer be required indoors in most places across San Jose after the City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to align with the state’s masking guidelines. While the state and Santa Clara County lifted their indoor mask requirements in mid-February and early March, San Jose has continued to require them in public places like grocery stores and restaurants. City officials said in a memo recommending repealing the mask requirement that keeping it in place has led to “public confusion” about masking policies and that the requirement is no longer necessary since COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Business
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
Money

10 Cities Where Homebuyers Are Most Likely to Face Bidding Wars

Hopeful homebuyers looking to close the deal this spring should prepare for some serious competition. According to a new report from real estate brokerage Redfin, buyers are encountering more bidding wars than they have at any point since the beginning of the pandemic. In February, 68.8% of offers written by...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
Person
Gavin Newsom
CBS San Francisco

Health Experts Say COVID Cases Likely Will Rise When Spring Break Ends

WALNUT CREEK (KPIX) — For many Bay Area school districts, spring break starts on Monday and, to better manage the spread of COVID, schools distributed rapid tests for students to take home before their break. “I’m going to Central California for five days,” said Spencer Berg, a junior at Las Lomas High School. “I’m going to a Warriors game,” said Guy Parnes, a 10th grader at Las Lomas High. After two pandemic years and travel restrictions, some families and students plan to make up for lost time. “I’m not really scared of COVID anymore ’cause it’s kind of dying down,” said Roee Parnes, an...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Former KPIX 5 Meteorologist Joel Bartlett Dies at 81

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — Joel Bartlett, the former longtime meteorologist at KPIX and KGO-TV for more than three decades, died late Thursday evening at his ranch in Sonoma County. He was 81. At the time he died, Bartlett was surrounded by family and friends and all of the animals he loved. In an interview with the San Francisco/Northern California Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences prior to his induction into the Silver Circle, Bartlett related a weather story that changed the course of his life. He was 33, living in Marin County and into his sixth year as...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Gouging#Pandemic#Cbs Sf#Smart Final#Covid
CBS San Francisco

Napa Naturopathic Doctor Pleads Guilty To Providing Falsified COVID-19 Vaccine Cards, Selling Fake Treatments

NAPA (CBS SF) – A naturopathic doctor in Napa County pleaded guilty to providing falsified COVID-19 vaccine cards and selling treatments falsely claimed to protect against the disease, federal prosecutors said. According to U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds’ office, 41-year-old Dr. Juli Mazi admitted on Wednesday to one count of wire fraud and one count of making false statements related to health care matters. Mazi was arrested last July after the Department of Health and Human Services received a complaint that she was offering homeoprophylaxis immunization pellets that she claimed would provide “lifelong” protection against COVID-19. According to court documents, the complainant said Mazi...
NAPA, CA
moneytalksnews.com

The 10 Most Overvalued Housing Markets in the U.S.

In some parts of the U.S., a familiar scenario seems to be playing out once again. In the mid-2000s, easy access to subprime mortgages helped home values in many communities across the U.S. shoot up to dizzying heights, only to crash down in an epic collapse that took the entire economy with it.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Hottest Luxury Home Market in America

The frenzy of activity in the U.S. housing market has gone on for two years. And based on January data, this will likely not end any time soon. The median home price in America has been climbing and now sits at a record $350,000. The figure could move closer to $400,000 by year’s end.  Partly […]
KAHULUI, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TheStreet

American Drivers Spend How Much On Car Insurance?!

As anyone who has ever owned a car knows, driving is expensive in. than one — as the world reacted to Russia's invasion of Ukraine with sanctions and economic boycotts, gas prices around the world were one of the first to take a hit. But along with the initial...
TRAFFIC
CBS San Francisco

Billboard in San Francisco Will Warn Tourists About Dangers of Fentanyl

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A group of mothers will unveil a new campaign on Monday that warns tourists to stay away from San Francisco amid the city’s drug crisis that is endangering both locals and visitors. The organization, Mothers Against Drug Deaths, is buying ads to remind people among the iconic landmarks, San Francisco is also known for its open-air drug market. “My daughter didn’t go to San Francisco for the Embarcadero. She didn’t go to San Francisco for Union Square or to see the Golden Gate Bridge. She went to San Francisco to buy her drugs,” said East Bay mother Gina...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
54K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy