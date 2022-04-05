40 Wedding-Ready Looks From the Fall Collections

Since the reckoning of the Black Lives Matter movement, much has been said and done in the name of inclusivity and diversity. These are good and necessary words, but are they the best our society and industries can aspire to? A better word might be synergy—as in, what might happen if persons of color were no longer taxed with the fight for a place at the table? What then might they do with their energies, resources, and talents? What if they could pull together and achieve a greater effect than the sum of their individual parts? The Dorchester Industries Experimental Design Lab—a freshly announced partnership between the Prada Group, Theaster Gates Studio, Dorchester Industries, and Rebuild Foundation—is perhaps the first initiative of its kind to provide an answer to such occupying questions.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO