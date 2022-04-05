23 Bridesmaid Robes for Pre-Ceremony Festivities (and Pictures!)

Wearing a hanbok, I didn’t always feel the weight of its 2,000 years of history. In elementary school, I would sport the Korean national costume to show-and-tell and peel off the novelty in time for recess. In high school, I wore it once, to a Korean-American cultural festival, very pleased to have flouted my mother’s request for a historically accurate bun. But 20 years later and with a wedding to plan, I found myself in the Seoul atelier of premier classical hanbok designer Hyesoon Kim, whose expertise has brought the art of hanbok in view of a U.S. president, film audiences, and fashion houses like Fendi and Dries Van Noten. That afternoon her assistants shuffled around the light-filled showroom, hoisting layers of silk hanbok over my head, a wedding gift from my fiance’s family. As Kim herself scrutinized each tie and adjusted my jeogori (top jacket), I wondered about the gold symbols on my chima (skirt) and the phoenix on my chest. This time, I felt the overwhelming tug of heritage, the kind that makes you revisit old, forgotten textbooks and keeps you reading about your ancestors late into the night.

SOCIETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO