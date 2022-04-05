ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

You’ve been cooking your bacon all wrong – foodie shows off genius hack to make it tastier (and healthier) than ever

By Sarah Bull
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

IF you're a bacon lover, but don't love the amount of fat that can often be found in it, then you need to try this hack.

A foodie, who posts on the Right Guys Review page, took to TikTok to share an amazing new way to cook bacon, which makes it tastier and healthier than ever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P3Xer_0f0GygvZ00
A foodie has shared an amazing new way to cook bacon to make it tastier and healthier than ever Credit: TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zU2KL_0f0GygvZ00
As the bacon hangs, the fat can be seen dripping off of it - although some people said it's actually the added water that's dripping off Credit: TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FFhlJ_0f0GygvZ00
The bacon can be easily removed from the wooden skewer when it's cooked Credit: TikTok

He began by putting a wooden skewer through the end of the bacon, placing multiple pieces on the same skewer.

Once it's on the skewer, the pieces of bacon are placed through the spaces in the oven shelf, with a baking tray covered in tin foil placed below.

As the bacon cooks, the fat drips off onto the tin foil below.

When the bacon is cooked, the meat can be easily pulled off the skewer and popped into bread for a perfect sandwich.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ee4ew_0f0GygvZ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pyIIP_0f0GygvZ00

People were quick to take to the comments section to praise the man for the clever cooking hack.

"I’ll try this next time hahaha," one person wrote.

While another added: "Nice idea."

"Brilliant gonna try that mate looks good," a third wrote.

Others insisted the stuff falling off the bacon while it was cooking wasn't fat, but actually the water that is added to cheap meat.

"That’s the added water dripping, not fat," one person wrote.

"Yea there’s lots of liquid on the tray that’s because of all the water they inject into bacon before it’s cut," another added.

While someone else insisted: "It's bacon, if you’re going to have it might as well have it properly."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hh9c6_0f0GygvZ00
He ended up with a delicious looking bacon sandwich Credit: TikTok

Comments / 16

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Foodie#Hack#Food Drink#Tiktok
Daily Mail

Taste of regret: Student, 21, who ate a Cadbury’s Creme Egg that could have WON him £10,000 says he 'enjoyed' his first-ever taste of the half-white and half-milk chocolate treat - before he realised his mistake

An unfortunate student has been left feeling defeated after unknowingly eating a Cadbury's Creme Egg which would have bagged him £10,000. The once-peckish man had never tried a Creme Egg before and said he enjoyed it, until he saw an advert about the cash prizes on offer at which point he said it tasted 'like regret'.
U.K.
Well+Good

This Shampoo May Be Expensive, but It’s the Only Formula That Makes My Fine Hair Look Like I Just Left a Salon

Ok, let’s get this out of the way right up top: This shampoo isn’t cheap. “Splurge-worthy” is the preferred term you’ll see all the time when referring to pricier items. But that basically translates to: “this sh*t is expensive.” I definitely used to think, who would pay more than drugstore price for shampoo? It’s soap for your head! But then I actually tried a prestige shampoo brand, and I realized, OH. There’s a reason why the price tag is so different.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

This McDonald's Food Is Actually Free, According To A Former Worker

After the rise of COVID-19, the fast food industry saw a surge in prices on account of several factors such as labor costs and an increase in the prices of ingredients including eggs, meat, fish, poultry, and more. According to Business Insider, several fast food chains were affected such as Chipotle, McDonald's, Taco Bell, and The Cheesecake Factory among others. McDonald's saw an 8% increase in its prices and customers took to social media to complain about the fact that fast food eateries are a lot more pricey than they used to be.
RESTAURANTS
Well+Good

I Tried Drinking Vinegar Every Day for 2 Weeks—Here’s What Happened

It is generally accepted that when wine turns to vinegar, it is time to say farewell to that forgotten bottle. And when milk sours, definitely don't pour it over your morning cereal. So it sounds reasonable to suggest that our palettes (and our digestive systems) have not developed a keen interest in sharp, vinegar-esque beverages—certainly not for their health benefits, at least.
FOOD & DRINKS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
381K+
Followers
17K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy