ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Change to the start date of hurricane season is still under consideration

By Mark Puleo,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 4 days ago

AccuWeather forecasters say there's a high chance of another preseason storm this year. Meanwhile, inside the National Hurricane Center, discussions about whether to abandon June 1 as the official start of Atlantic hurricane season are still ongoing.

Top officials inside the National Hurricane Center (NHC) are still debating whether to change the official start of hurricane season, according to the agency's director. Meanwhile, AccuWeather forecasters are expecting another very active Atlantic hurricane season in 2022, along with the potential for preseason tropical development. Tropical storms have developed ahead of the June 1 start of hurricane season in each of the last seven years.

In a recent interview with AccuWeather, NHC Director Ken Graham said the agency "put a team together" to examine the possibility of moving up the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season.

"We actually took a look at history and looked at how many storms were actually forming before the season," Graham said in the interview. Among the "interesting statistics" his team turned up, there was the noticeable recent history. "Seven years in a row," Graham said of early-season tropical activity. "We seem to be on this trend."

According to NHC communications and public affairs officer Dennis Feltgen, the team Graham referenced was assembled in 2021 to study the potential effects of moving up the season start date to May 15 and "to determine quantitative thresholds for adding or removing dates from the official Atlantic hurricane season."

The dates June 1 and Nov. 30 have long been considered the official start and end dates of the Atlantic hurricane season. However, about a year ago federal officials inside the NHC and other branches of the National Weather Service began exploring the idea of moving the start of the Atlantic hurricane season to May 15, a move that would not only start the season earlier but lengthen the duration of the Atlantic hurricane season by about two weeks.

Along those lines, the NHC began issuing its routine Atlantic Tropical Weather Outlooks on May 15 in 2021, a practice it will repeat this year.

According to the NHC, internal discussions about making the change "are ongoing" and when asked whether a change might be introduced for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, Feltgen said it's "unknown at this time" whether the start date will be moved up next year.

While the official start of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season will remain June 1, AccuWeather's top hurricane experts say they expect the upcoming season to be yet another year that the basin sees a tropical storm develop before the calendar reaches June.

"I would expect it," AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said. Kottlowski is the driving force behind AccuWeather's annual hurricane forecast and has been for more than 40 years. The 2022 edition of the Atlantic hurricane forecast was released last week, the first such forecast of the year to predict what's in store for this year's hurricane season. Paul Pastelok, the Lead Long-Range Meteorologist at AccuWeather, also discussed the possibility of preseason development in the company's annual spring forecast, which was released in early February.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w4ZWj_0f0GxcMS00

"We've had seven years in a row right now in which we've had early-season or even preseason tropical development. And the panel we see setting up right now is very similar to what we've seen at least last year and the year before last, so there's a good chance that we will have perhaps both preseason and early-season development again," Kottlowski said.

In 2021, Tropical Storm Anna formed during the final week of May. The 2020 season featured two tropical storms, Arthur and Bertha, before June 1. As Kottlowski and Graham mentioned, preseason tropical development has been a staple of recent history, and those early storms haven't all been insignificant.

Before dissipating on May 31, 2018, Alberto became the costliest preseason tropical cyclone in recorded history after making landfall in the U.S. along the Florida Panhandle. Alberto was blamed for eight fatalities in the U.S. and for causing $125 million of damage to the Gulf Coast. Another 10 fatalities in Cuba were blamed on the storm.

When speaking with AccuWeather Broadcast Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso, Graham said conversations about a change have certainly been had with an "internal team."

"We actually put a team together. We looked at it," he said. "We actually took a look at history and looked at how many storms were forming before the season and came up with some interesting statistics."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fDM0g_0f0GxcMS00

The NHC declined to share those statistics or the findings of its study with AccuWeather, but data from recent years certainly has AccuWeather meteorologists on guard for early-season development.

A huge reason for that, Kottlowski said, has to do with increased water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico. The 2022 season, in particular, is already showing signs that the conversation around when to start hurricane season won't be going away anytime soon.

"Sea surface temperatures are above normal over much of the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean and even off the East Coast of the United States, especially the southeast coast of the United States, and these are critical areas for early-season development," Kottlowski said, going on to add that having this warm water in place is a sign that storms could spin up in the preseason.

"So, basically, for early-season [and] preseason development, water temperatures are sufficiently warm right now," he said. "And we believe the whole Atlantic basin will be -- the sea surface temperatures -- will be favorable for tropical development."

At the opposite end of the season, the official end date of hurricane season has been changed multiple times in the past. The original time frame for monitoring the tropics ranged from June 15 to Oct. 31, with the end date eventually being shifted to Nov. 15 before settling on Nov. 30 by 1965.

For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.

Comments / 4

Related
AccuWeather

Severe weather outbreak looms for hard-hit South

An expansive and potent storm is taking aim at the southern United States, AccuWeather forecasters say. The storm system is predicted to sweep across the nation this week, bringing wintry impacts to the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes and all facets of severe weather to the South Central and Southeastern states.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

At least 30 million at daily risk for severe storms in southern US

Multiple rounds of severe weather that will carry the risk of tornadoes are in the forecast for the storm-weary southern United States, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. As the threat of severe weather shifts eastward along the interstate 10 and 20 corridors, at least 30 million people will be at risk on a daily basis through Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

AccuWeather forecasts 2022 to be 7th straight above-average Atlantic hurricane season

HOUSTON, April 4 (Reuters) - (This April 4 story corrects capitalization of W in AccuWeather) Privately-held AccuWeather Inc forecasts 2022 will be the seventh straight above-average Atlantic hurricane season seeing the formation of between three and five major hurricanes with sustained winds of at least 111 miles per hour (178 kph), said Dan Kottlowski, senior meteorologist.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricanes#Hurricane Watch#Hurricane Seasons#Extreme Weather#Nhc
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

Another Severe Tornado Will Come to Southern US This Week

Another severe tornado will strike the parts of Southern US again just like in the past two weeks that left residents in a devastating condition to. The weather phenomenon may not be happening in the same spots, but it will be the third week in a row that there is a chance of severe weather.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Strange, Upside-Down Lightning May Not be a Random Occurrence After All

The spectacle of lightning forking from the skies to the earth is enough to make anyone nervous. But what if you turn that around?. That's the ideal combination for some horror film that deserves to go viral. On Tuesday night, video evidence from Wichita, Kansas, captured what homeowner Taylor Vonfeldt...
ENVIRONMENT
BGR.com

Startling sinkholes hundreds of feet wide have formed in the Arctic seafloor

A new study from researchers at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) has given us insight into several rapid changes in the Arctic seafloor. The new study outlines several new sinkholes in the Arctic seafloor’s ancient permafrost. Scientists say the largest of the sinkholes has formed over the past decade, a stark reminder of how much climate change affects our planet.
EARTH SCIENCE
TODAY.com

Tornado warnings in effect across the South

Severe storms are in the forecast this week across the country, beginning on Monday with several threats of significant tornadoes in the South. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.March 21, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

47K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy