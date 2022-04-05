ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kai Rooney replicates dad Wayne’s famous 2011 bicycle-kick wonder goal

By Liam Coleman
KAI Rooney looks like he’s trying to replicate his dad’s 2011 bicycle-kick wonder goal.

The 11-year-old flung himself in the air and put boot to ball while training with Manchester United’s academy.

Wayne Rooney's eldest son Kai, 11, looks to replicate his dad’s 2011 bicycle-kick wonder goal
Kai flung himself in the air and put boot to ball like Wayne in 2011 Credit: AFP or licensors

It revived memories of Wayne’s spectacular strike for United in a 2-1 win over Manchester City.

Kai, Wayne’s eldest son, shares the England legend’s eye for goal.

He has scored ten in his last five games.

Rooney Jr has also linked up with Cristiano Ronaldo’s son, Cristiano Jr, in the youth set up at United.

