Soccer

Chelsea boss Tuchel sends classy message to Real Madrid manager Ancelotti as he faces missing Champions League tie

By Giacomo Pisa
 4 days ago
THOMAS TUCHEL is hoping Carlo Ancelotti recovers from Covid in time to be in the dugout at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

The Real Madrid boss faces missing the clash after testing positive for the virus six days ago.

Thomas Tuchel is hopeful former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti will make it to Stamford Bridge Credit: EPA
Ancelotti won the Premier League and FA Cup Double with Chelsea in 2009-10 Credit: Times Newspapers Ltd

Ancelotti missed the 2-1 win over Celta Vigo at the weekend, and could also be absent for the crunch Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Tuchel though has said it would be "nice" to have Ancelotti in the opposite dugout on Wednesday night, in a classy message to the Italian.

The Blues boss said: "I have the information that he will try to arrive tomorrow in the evening.

"I personally hope he makes it. He’s a big coach, a big personality and it would be nice to have him on the sideline for this kind of game."

Spanish outlet AS claim Ancelotti has missed four training sessions and his status for Wednesday's game remains unknown.

The report states that Ancelotti feels fine, but he is just waiting on the results of a negative test before he can resume his duties as boss.

Ancelotti's son Davide was in charge for Real's game against Celta Vigo on Saturday in his absence.

But Davide couldn't dish out orders due to not having the required licence, and was required to remain seated on the bench throughout the game.

Although he was spotted communicating with Ancelotti Sr through a headset.

Real’s goalkeeper coach Luis Llopis then barked the instructions from the technical area to the players on the pitch.

If Ancelotti doesn't recover in time, it will be up to son Davide and coaches Llopis and Abian Perdomo to take charge of Los Blancos against Chelsea.

