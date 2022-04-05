Police capture fox that bit lawmaker on Capitol Hill

US Capitol police have captured a fox suspected of biting a Congressional lawmaker on the leg.

The police department collared the animal after warning politicians and staffers on Capitol Hill to be on the look out for “aggressive fox encounters.”

“We have received several reports of aggressive fox encounters on or near the grounds of the US Capitol. For your safety, please do not approach any foxes. Animal Control Officers are working to trap and relocate any foxes they find,” they tweeted.

And two hours later they announced, “Captured” along with pictures of the animal in a crate.

Representative Ami Bera, a Democrat from California, told reporters that he had been involved in an “unprovoked”encounter with the fox near the Russell Building.

“I didn’t see it and all of a sudden I felt something lunge at the back of my leg,” Mr Bera said, according to Punchbowl News.

The congressman said that he grabbed his umbrella and spun around and frightened the animal away.

“Someone was like ‘hey a fox is attacking that guy,’” he added.

“Capitol police came out and then the fox ran away. It was the most bizarre day in Congress.”

Representative Bera, who is a doctor, said that he initially did not get a rabies shot as the fox bite had not punctured his skin. But he eventually decided to get the shots out of an abundance of caution.

“I expect to get attacked if I go on Fox News, I don’t expect to get attacked by a fox,” he joked.

Politico reporter Ximena Bustillo said she had also been bitten by the fox.

“That feel when you get bit by a fox leaving Capitol cause that’s of course something I expect in THE MIDDLE OF DC,” she tweeted.

And she added: “IT BIT FROM BEHIND ME WHILE I WAS WALKING. I didn’t even see it. I’m from Idaho. I know to not try and pet it!!”

The Humane Society says that in general foxes are afraid of humans and more likely to run away than attack and do not present a danger unless they are rabid, have been captured or handled.

Foxes in an urban area may associate humans with food and act more boldly than in rural areas. To scare them away the Humane Society says you should make loud noises, or throw water or a small object at them.