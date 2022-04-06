ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Oklahoma votes to make abortion illegal with punishment of up to 10 years in jail

By Abe Asher
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Ktif_0f0Gq3Uv00

The Oklahoma state House voted overwhelmingly to pass a bill making it a felony to perform an abortion in the state punishable by up to 10 years in jail, in what is possibly the most restrictive anti-abortion bills passed since the US Supreme Court first signaled its willingness to curtail reproductive rights last year.

The legislation, which would punish any Oklahoman who performs an abortion with a lengthy jail sentence and a fine of up to $100,000, passed the state Senate last year before sailing through the state House by a margin of 70-14 on Tuesday.

Governor Kevin Stitt is expected to sign the bill. Under the legislation, the only circumstance in which someone in Oklahoma can perform an abortion is to save the life of the mother.

“Oklahoma had the opportunity to lead the way in protecting access in the region instead of doubling down on cruel and harmful legislation. These restrictions are rooted in white supremacy, patriarchy, and bigotry,” Priya Desai of the Oklahoma Call for Reproductive Justice said. “The harm from this legislation will fall the hardest on communities already facing the greatest challenges in our health care system including people of color, immigrants, trans and nonbinary people, rural people, and young people.”

The bill will likely serve as another test of the Supreme Court’s willingness to overturn the Roe v Wade ruling that made abortion legal across the United States in 1973. While states like Texas have banned abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, this bill would ban abortion in almost all cases from the moment of conception.

Anti-abortion activists have reason to believe that Roe v Wade is under imminent threat. The Supreme Court’s six-justice conservative majority responded favorably in oral arguments to a Mississippi law that bans abortions after fifteen weeks, and has declined multiple times to intervene to stop the Texas law, which was passed last fall and has resulted in an 800 per cent increase in demand for services at Planned Parenthood locations in neighboring Oklahoma.

Soon, Texans unable to access reproductive healthcare in their home state likely won’t be able to travel north to Oklahoma for it either.

The Oklahoma state legislature has moved aggressively to introduce and pass a slew of anti-reproductive healthcare bills this year which would not only eliminate access to abortions, but also allow private citizens to sue anyone who “aids and abets in the provision” of an illegal abortion for up to $10,000 in damages. The state House has also adopted a resolution to recognise lives lost due to abortion and urge citizens to fly flags at half-mast on the anniversary of the Roe v Wade decision.

Tamya Cox-Touré, executive director, ACLU of Oklahoma, said that the bills passed in Oklahoma are “an alarming reminder that the days of access to safe and legal abortion may be numbered.”

This year alone, nearly 40 states have introduced more than 200 bills to restrict access to abortion. People in certain parts of the country, including the Great Plains and the South, are facing the possibility of being stuck in regions where very few or no states will allow abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

But despite the bleak landscape, reproductive rights advocates — including the 100-plus who demonstrated on Tuesday at the state capitol in Oklahoma City — are vowing to fight on.

“There are difficult times ahead, and we’ve been through so much already,” Rebecca Tong, Co-Executive Director of Trust Women, said. “No Oklahoman deserves the type of disconnected and cruel representation that is happening behind the closed doors of the state capitol. But we believe in the power of the people, and we believe in the ability of Oklahomans to rein in this disastrous legislation.”

Comments / 15

VOTE BLUE/TRUMP LOST
2d ago

ISN'T ROE VERUS WADE A FEDERAL LAW??? ISN'T ABORTION LEGAL??? SO how can a state go against a federal law???? AND WHEN DOES ANYONE HAVE THE RIGHT TO TELL ANY WOMEN WHAT THEY SHOULD DO WITH THEIR BODIES???? THIS COUNTRY IS IN TROUBLE

Reply
4
iknowtruthismine
1d ago

Oklahoma where the the land is flat and the flat Earth Evangelicals have finally taken the bold step to assure their state wins the title of America's $#!+iest state.

Reply
2
Related
The Guardian

Are women’s bodies private property? In Idaho, apparently they are

If there was any doubt that Roe v Wade has been nullified, Idaho’s governor, Brad Little, put an end to it on Wednesday, when he signed SB1309, known officially as the Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act, into law. Like Texas’ SB8, Idaho’s new law bans all abortions after six weeks’ gestational age, in plain violation of Roe. But like SB8, the law may well be able to go into effect as scheduled next month, because it is enforced not through state action, but through private lawsuits.
POLITICS
The Independent

Anti-abortion bill in Idaho could allow rapists to profit from ‘bounties’ against healthcare providers

Idaho’s state legislators have passed a measure to ban abortions after only six weeks or pregnancy and to allow private citizens to sue healthcare providers, legislation that abortion rights advocates have condemned as a dangerous “copycat” of draconian measures in Texas.On 14 March, the state’s House of Representatives approved Senate Bill 1309, largely modelled after a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state. The vote was 51-14. The legislation heads to the desk of Republican Governor Brad Little, who signed a similar bill into law last year.Idaho’s bill – the first in the nation to mirror the...
LAW
People

Sally Field — Who Had to Go to Mexico for an Abortion in 1964 — Calls New State Bans 'Criminal'

Sally Field is calling out the legislators in states like Texas and Florida for instituting "criminal" bans on abortions. Field had an abortion herself at age 17, but because it was 1964 — nine years before the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that affirmed the right to abortions in the U.S. — she had to go to Tijuana, Mexico for the procedure, she wrote in her 2018 memoir In Pieces.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
TODAY.com

New Tennessee bill would allow rapists’ families, friends to sue if victims have an abortion

A Tennessee bill would allow a rapist's family members, friends, spouse, or neighbors to sue people who help or provide his victim with an abortion. This week, a state House of Representatives health subcommittee passed HB 2779 — an anti-abortion bill modeled after the Texas 6-week abortion ban, which deputizes citizens and empowers them to sue anyone suspected of helping, referring, or providing abortion care after pulsating fetal cardiac cells (what anti-abortion legislators refer to as a heartbeat) are detected.
TENNESSEE STATE
Daily Mail

Justice Thomas slams cancel culture for not allowing people to make mistakes when they're young and calls out efforts to stack the Supreme Court because it will 'compromise' the institution

US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said he's concerned efforts to politicize the court or add additional justices may erode the institution's credibility, he said at an event hosted by former Republican US Senator Orrin Hatch's foundation. Thomas, 73, the most senior justice on the nine-member court, said he often...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Legislature#State Of Oklahoma#Abortion Rights#House#The Us Supreme Court#Oklahoman#Senate#The Supreme Court
WOWO News

Handgun Permit Requirements No Longer Needed To Carry Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
ACLU
PennLive.com

Abortions punishable by death? One state’s rep is reportedly pushing a bill that could make that so

According to multiple reports, recent legislation by Texas state Rep. Bryan Slaton, could lead to such a scenario in his state. Per the reports, Slaton has introduced a bill there that would make abortion illegal and subject physicians who perform them to criminal charges as well. And, per the reports, Slaton’s bill does not include exemptions for victims of rape, incest or women with pregnancies that could seriously threaten their life “when a reasonable alternative to save the lives of both the mother and the unborn child is unavailable.”
TEXAS STATE
AFP

Another US state passes abortion 'bounty hunter' law

Another US state passed a law allowing abortion providers to be sued in civil court Wednesday, as conservatives across the country ramp up their effort to overturn long-held reproductive rights. A total of 1,844 provisions relating to sexual and reproductive health and rights have been introduced in 46 US states during just the past two-and-a-half months, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which advocates for abortion rights.
LAW
The Independent

The Independent

591K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy