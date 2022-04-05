Jazz musician with autism releases debut album

NEW YORK - Sam Baum, 29, seems most at home and most alive when he is filling the room with his jazz creations. His piano is an extension of him, providing the easiest and most natural way for him to communicate. It has proven to be his voice when the words...
It's been a long time coming but finally, Koffee's debut album Gifted has arrived. The 10-song project celebrates her Jamaican roots, opening up with a sample of Bob Marley's "Redemption Song" on "x10." The rich reggae production meets powerful lyrics that speak to poverty and injustice while providing hopeful messages for people across the world.
One of the most thrilling collaborations to come out of West Philly in recent years will release its first full-length album this spring. 700 Bliss is the impressionistic project of DJ Haram and Moor Mother, and it fuses the former’s mix of bracing beats and noisy atmospheres, with the latter’s trademark blurring of the lines between poetry, rap, and haunting vocal soundscaping; their album Nothing to Declare builds on the groundwork laid by their 2018 EP Spa 700, and will release via Hyperdub on May 27th.
After nearly going through her entire pregnancy publicly and not sharing who the father of her twin girls is, Love & Hip Hop: Miami sensation Amara Le Negra has revealed his identity. The reality TV star and Afro-Latina singer recently shared that her on-again, off-again boyfriend and real estate broker Allan Mueses is the father. In a since-deleted Instagram post of the two in a loving embrace, Le Negra captioned the photo: "Meet our mommy Amara La Negra & Our Daddy Allan Mueses." Fans have been pondering on the identity of the father as Le Negra opted to keep it private. She initially expressed disappointment about having to embrace single motherhood.
Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
One of the most promising new stars in the UK hip-hop scene is Arrdee. In the past year, he's taken his underground buzz to the top 10 on the UK charts, cementing his buzz as one of the most exciting new artists to emerge. Throughout 2021, he unveiled a slew of singles, including the remix of Destiny's Child "Say My Name," which earned him even more acclaim outside of his stomping grounds.
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are two peas in a pod. The Blink-182 drummer, 46, explained how he and The Kardashians star, 42, are alike in a new interview with Billboard, published just days after the two celebrated their love with a Las Vegas wedding. "We're very similar, with our...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -William Seymour’s music is often described as a mix of blues, soul and Americana. He says his influences come from artists like James Taylor and Eric Clapton. Seymour is a singer-songwriter from North Carolina, but moved to Roanoke. He stopped by our WDBJ7 studios Friday morning...
A piano trio concert with violinist Arnaud Sussmann, cellist David Finckel and pianist Wu Han is scheduled for April 21, and a Joey Alexander Trio concert featuring the jazz piano prodigy is set for May 26 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Tickets were set to go on sale...
We’ve been looking forward to Randall King‘s major label debut album Shot Glass for quite awhile now. Randall’s one of a crop of traditional country artists who seem to be ushering in a new era in country music, with his country-to-the-bone sound that easily flows between steel-soaked heartbreakers and boot stompin’ honky tonkers.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jazz fest is back at Texas A&M University Kingsville! The celebration of music is returning with 28 middle and high school jazz bands from across the state. The festival is a 2-day event happening Friday and Saturday, and it's going to feature competitions, concerts, and...
On this date in 2003, Cam’ron’s crew from Harlem, The Diplomats, dropped their debut album Diplomatic Immunity on the Roc A Fella Records/Def Jam imprint during the pivotal time when Dame Dash appointed Cam’ron as the President of Roc-A-Fella Records. Coming on the heels of the release...
The Hip Hop community is still picking itself back up after Pusha T dropped his fiery new single “Neck & Wrist” featuring JAY-Z and Pharrell earlier this week. King Push delivered as expected, but it was Hov who stole the show with his incredible wordplay. The Roc Nation...
In an interview with PEOPLE, the 65-year-old actress reflected on her journey to make a name for herself in Hollywood and doing so while Black. “People's thinking was not very inclusive,” she said. “ You [had] directors who were still trying to tell you how to be Black."
Ken West, the co-founder of Big Day Out, has died. He was 64. Members of the music industry were left shattered after the West family confirmed his death in a statement. As reported by 7News, his family revealed that the festival director passed away "quietly and peacefully" in his sleep on Thursday.
Click here to read the full article. When The Amber Ruffin Show‘s host, writer and EP Amber Ruffin stopped by Deadline’s Contenders Television on Saturday, she explained that a key component of her mission with the Peacock late-night series has been “to try to de-gaslight America.”
“When people are like, ‘Oh, children shouldn’t learn about gay people,’ that’s nuts. And some adult has to be like, ‘No, no. What you’re saying is absolute garbage,'” Ruffin explained in conversation with Deadline’s Peter White. “I think that’s an absolutely important part of society that is missing…I just think [people] used to be very delicate...
Fitness seems to have become more than a hobby for Wiz Khalifa, but Gillie Da Kid has taken issue with the clothes Wiz wears when working out in the gym. The rapper-turned-podcaster hopped on his Instagram page on Thursday (April 7) and opined on Wiz's workout attire, making it known that Gillie doesn't approve of his gym drip.
