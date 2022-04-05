ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Jazz musician with autism releases debut album

By Teresa Priolo
fox5ny.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - Sam Baum, 29, seems most at home and most alive when he is filling the room with his jazz creations. His piano is an extension of him, providing the easiest and most natural way for him to communicate. It has proven to be his voice when the words...

www.fox5ny.com

Comments / 0

Person
Sam Baum
Person
Murray Wall
