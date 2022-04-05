ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2-Year-Old Boy Discharged Gun That Killed 4-Year-Old Girl At DelCo Gas Station: Police

By Nicole Acosta
 4 days ago
900 block of Kerlin Street Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A four-year-old girl was fatally shot by a two-year-old boy Tuesday, April 5 at a gas station in Delaware County, authorities confirmed.

The boy was handling a gun inside a vehicle parked at the Eagle Fuel gas station on Kerlin Street in Chester, when he discharged it, striking the young girl around 10:50 a.m., Chester City police said. It was not immediately clear if the girl was inside the same vehicle.

People at the scene rushed the girl to a local hospital, where she died, police said.

The young girl has yet to be identified, and it was not immediately clear whether or not charges had been filed.

The investigation is ongoing and is being led by Chester Detective Raheem Blanden. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Blanden at 610-447-8420.

