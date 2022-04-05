The confusion over Tiger Woods’ shoes at The Masters, explained

Welcome to FTW Explains, a guide to catching up on and better understanding stuff going on in the world. Are you confused as to why people are talking about Tiger Woods’ shoes at Augusta National? We’re here to help.

By now you may have heard Tiger Woods intends to tee it up at The Masters this week, barely a year after a single-car accident left the iconic golfer with severe damage to his right leg.

You may have also seen a lot of people making a big deal over the fact that Woods has been spotted wearing non-Nike shoes while practicing in Augusta this week.

Here’s why that’s a hot topic.

Tiger is Nike's biggest golf ambassador

This is kind of a given.

There’s no bigger name in golf than Woods. There’s no bigger name in athletic gear than Nike. The latter spends plenty of money on the former to make sure the two are always linked when Tiger steps onto a golf course.

But as Woods attempts a return to play at one of the hardest-walking courses in the sport, he has to make some difficult choices in order to keep his body loose and as pain free as possible. That means wearing FootJoy Premiere Packard shoes in Georgia. Not Nikes.

How has Nike responded?

It’s not a stretch to say Nike would prefer if Woods wore its golf shoes, but the behemoth is taking the gear swap in stride. Here’s how Nike responded to ESPN’s Michael Collins when asked about Tiger’s shoes earlier this week:

So why FootJoy?

From Golfweek’s David Dusek:

“The FootJoy Premiere family of shoes were the most popular golf shoes on the PGA Tour in the 1960s, 70s and 80s. The company discontinued them briefly, then re-released the Premiere in 2021. Today’s versions are much lighter than the originals, thanks to the outsoles now being made from thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) instead of leather. There are also lighter materials in the midsole that enhance cushioning, but the waterproof leather upper still provides significant lateral stability.”

Whatever is most comfortable for Woods—and whatever can keep him on the course—is of the upmost importance at the moment. Tiger and Nike aren’t breaking up anytime soon and the brand will still see its signature swoosh on hats and shirts all week long at Augusta.

In the meantime, you can expect Nike to get to work on making a new shoe specifically tailored to Tiger’s needs.