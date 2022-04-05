ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

The confusion over Tiger Woods’ shoes at The Masters, explained

By Blake Schuster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RQb4m_0f0GkvHS00

Welcome to FTW Explains, a guide to catching up on and better understanding stuff going on in the world. Are you confused as to why people are talking about Tiger Woods’ shoes at Augusta National? We’re here to help.

By now you may have heard Tiger Woods intends to tee it up at The Masters this week, barely a year after a single-car accident left the iconic golfer with severe damage to his right leg.

You may have also seen a lot of people making a big deal over the fact that Woods has been spotted wearing non-Nike shoes while practicing in Augusta this week.

Here’s why that’s a hot topic.

Tiger is Nike's biggest golf ambassador

This is kind of a given.

There’s no bigger name in golf than Woods. There’s no bigger name in athletic gear than Nike. The latter spends plenty of money on the former to make sure the two are always linked when Tiger steps onto a golf course.

But as Woods attempts a return to play at one of the hardest-walking courses in the sport, he has to make some difficult choices in order to keep his body loose and as pain free as possible. That means wearing FootJoy Premiere Packard shoes in Georgia. Not Nikes.

How has Nike responded?

It’s not a stretch to say Nike would prefer if Woods wore its golf shoes, but the behemoth is taking the gear swap in stride. Here’s how Nike responded to ESPN’s Michael Collins when asked about Tiger’s shoes earlier this week:

So why FootJoy?

From Golfweek’s David Dusek:

“The FootJoy Premiere family of shoes were the most popular golf shoes on the PGA Tour in the 1960s, 70s and 80s. The company discontinued them briefly, then re-released the Premiere in 2021. Today’s versions are much lighter than the originals, thanks to the outsoles now being made from thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) instead of leather. There are also lighter materials in the midsole that enhance cushioning, but the waterproof leather upper still provides significant lateral stability.”

Whatever is most comfortable for Woods—and whatever can keep him on the course—is of the upmost importance at the moment. Tiger and Nike aren’t breaking up anytime soon and the brand will still see its signature swoosh on hats and shirts all week long at Augusta.

In the meantime, you can expect Nike to get to work on making a new shoe specifically tailored to Tiger’s needs.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tiger Woods drops F-bomb on hot mic during Masters

Tiger Woods returned to competition at the Masters on Thursday, and the 15-time major champion did not make it through the front nine before he was caught on live TV dropping an F-bomb. Woods pulled his tee shot at the 9th hole way left. He caught a decent break and...
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reveals What Charlie Was Like At Augusta

While the golf world watches Tiger Woods’ return to the PGA Tour, his son, Charlie, continues to work on his own game. Last Tuesday, Charlie and Tiger played the par-3 course at Augusta National. The 15-time major champion said it was a great experience for both of them. “It...
GOLF
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Tiger Woods

It was a special week for Tiger Woods. Woods, who’s one year recovered from his serious car accident which produced multiple life-threatening leg injuries, was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. The 46-year-old golfer was introduced at the Hall of Fame by his daughter, Sam. He was...
CELEBRITIES
thecomeback.com

Golf world reacts to Tiger Woods cursing during Masters

There is no surer sign that Tiger Woods is back than hearing him drop a curse word following a shot at The Masters. As many golf fans hoped this week, Woods is playing in the 2022 Masters Tournament and he’s had a solid start on Thursday, nearly hitting a hole-in-one on the sixth hole.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Sports
The Spun

Look: Tiger Woods’ Outfit Is Going Viral On Thursday

All eyes are locked on Tiger Woods as he’s set to make his long-awaited return to competitive golf at this year’s Masters. Fans are analyzing every bit of the international golf superstar as he prepares to tee off — including his opening-round outfit. As if he needed...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac’s Masters Towel Is Going Viral

Paige Spiranac is ready for The Masters. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality unveiled her 2022 Masters towel on social media on Tuesday morning. Spiranac, who played at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has since become a sports media personality. Tuesday morning, Spiranac unveiled...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary Announcer Jim Nantz

It’s Jim Nantz’s favorite time of year. We don’t know that for sure, but it has to be, right? The legendary play-by-play announcer is calling the Final Four this weekend and The Masters next weekend. What’s better than that?. Nantz, one of the best play-by-play announcers...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Collins
Person
Tiger Woods
The Spun

Look: Fan Next To Tiger Woods Going Viral At The Masters

The Masters is back on TV’s around the country and so, too, is 16-time major champion Tiger Woods. Following a 14-month hiatus from golf after a terrifying car accident, Woods is back on the course for his first competitive round of golf. Of course, the fans couldn’t wait to see what Tiger could do on the course today.
DOBBS FERRY, NY
The Spun

Tiger Woods Has 1-Word Answer When Asked If Today Felt Like “Victory”

Tiger Woods made his triumphant return to professional golf on Thursday, playing in the opening round of the Masters at Augusta. It was a long road to get there. Woods’ car accident in February of 2021 left his legs severely injury. At first, doctors feared he wouldn’t ever play again. But Woods wasn’t willing to accept such a fate.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Shoes#Nike Swoosh#The Masters#Ftw Explains#Augusta National#Footjoy Premiere Packard#Nikes#Espn
The Spun

Tiger Woods Had Telling Comment After First Round At The Masters

Just over a year since he was involved in a horrifying car accident, Tiger Woods made his long-awaited return to competitive golf with a stunning first-round 71 at the 2022 Masters on Thursday. Though he finished the day at Augusta National with a 1-under score, the international golf superstar wasn’t...
GOLF
The Spun

PGA Tour Star Has Withdrawn From The Masters

PGA Tour veteran Louis Oosthuizen will not take the course for his second round at the 2022 Masters. The 39-year-old South African has officially withdrawn from the historic tournament due to an unspecified injury, The Masters announced on Friday afternoon. At times during his first round, Oosthuizen was seen grabbing...
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Off To Rough Start In Second Round At The Masters

Tiger Woods’ opening round at the Masters went about as well as anyone could’ve imagined. On Thursday, he opened up the tournament with a 1-under 71. Unfortunately, the second round at Augusta National hasn’t been too kind to Woods. He’s already 3-over for this round, which puts him to 2-over for the tournament.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Nets release veteran forward, NBA world reacts

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

94K+
Followers
142K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy