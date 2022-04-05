ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The risk factors for multiple sclerosis are complex – even sunlight may play a role

By Tracey Romero
Cover picture for the articleRisk factors for multiple sclerosis – a disease of the brain and spinal cord – can vary widely, making it difficult to determine the people most at risk. According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, there are about one million people in the United States who have been diagnosed with the...

WTVW

Risk factors for developing dementia

Caring for aging loved ones with dementia can be very difficult. Dementia is a disorder hallmarked by memory loss and neurological decline. It occurs mainly in elderly people, and while some medical treatments are available, there remains no cure. In a recent study investigating risk factors for dementia, researchers at...
Genetic conditions play a role in colon cancer risk

SUNRISE, Fla. – More than 106,000 cases of colorectal cancer are expected to be diagnosed in the United States in 2022 and while screening is recommended beginning at age 45, some people need to start much sooner due to underlying genetic conditions. When Cheri Prybyl went for her annual...
Nature.com

Parental autoimmune and autoinflammatory disorders as multiple risk factors for common neurodevelopmental disorders in offspring: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Epidemiological studies have raised concerns about the risk of neurodevelopmental disorders (NDD) in children of patients with autoimmune or inflammatory disorders (AID). The pathophysiological pathways underlying this association are still unknown and little is known about the specific and distinct risk of each AID. To explore these questions, we investigated the association between the occurrences of several NDD in the offspring of mothers or fathers with different IDA. We conducted a meta-analysis-PROSPERO (CRD42020159250)-examining the risk of NDD in the offspring of mothers or fathers with AID. We performed specific analyses separately in fathers or mothers of NDD patients as well as subgroup analyses for each NDD and AID. We searched MEDLINE, Embase, PsycINFO, Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials, and Web of Science Core Collection published until December 2021. From an initial pool of 2074 potentially relevant references, 14 studies were included, involving more than 1,400,000 AID and 10,000,000 control parents, 180,000 children with NDD and more than 14,000,000 control children. We found AID in mothers (Adjusted OR 1.27 [95% CI 1.03; 1.57] p"‰="‰0.02, [I2"‰="‰65%, Tau2"‰="‰0.03 p"‰="‰0.01] and adjusted OR 1.31 [95% CI 1.11; 1.55] p"‰="‰0.001, [I2"‰="‰93%, Tau2"‰="‰0.13 p"‰="‰0.001] and, although in a lesser extent, in fathers (adjusted OR 1.18 [95% CI 1.07; 1.30] p"‰="‰0.01, [I2"‰="‰15.5%, Tau2"‰="‰0.002 p"‰="‰0.47]) and adjusted OR 1.14 [95% CI 1.10; 1.17] p"‰<"‰0.0001, [I2"‰="‰0%, Tau2"‰="‰0 p"‰="‰0.29]) to be associated with ASD and ADHD in the offspring. This difference in the strength of the association was found in the AID-specific analyses, suggesting that AID increase the risk of NDD by a shared mechanism but that a specific maternal route appears to represent an additional excess risk. Inflammatory bowel disease were not associated with an additional risk (neither in fathers nor in mothers) of NDD in offspring. Our results suggest that complex and multiple AID-specific pathophysiological mechanisms may underlie the association of AID and NDD in offspring. Further, comprehensive studies of the different AID and NDD are needed to draw definitive conclusions about the pathophysiological links between parental AID and NDD in children.
New Britain Herald

HEALTHY LIVING: Understanding multiple sclerosis and knowing the symptoms

According to the National MS Society, it’s estimated that roughly a million people over the age of 18 are living with multiple sclerosis in the United States. “Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune condition where a person’s immune system incorrectly attacks their own body. Specifically the central nervous system is affected, which includes the brain, spinal cord and the nerves which provide us with vision, the optic nerves,” said Brian Wong, MD, neuro-immunologist with Hartford HealthCare’s Ayer Neuroscience Institute and co-director of the Multiple Sclerosis Center in Southington.
MedicalXpress

New research suggests interrupting immune response improves multiple sclerosis outcomes

A human immune system is a lot like the board game Mouse Trap: it's a Rube Goldberg system of interacting parts. Only instead of a falling ball causing a tiny diver to leap into a tub—which, in turn, springs a trap on some plastic mice—proteins trigger other proteins to activate immune cells and direct them toward germs. But if those proteins mistakenly direct immune cells toward healthy tissue, autoimmune diseases like multiple sclerosis—which attacks neurons—can arise.
Nature.com

Disease correlates of rim lesions on quantitative susceptibility mapping in multiple sclerosis

Quantitative susceptibility mapping (QSM), an imaging technique sensitive to brain iron, has been used to detect paramagnetic rims of iron-laden active microglia and macrophages in a subset of multiple sclerosis (MS) lesions, known as rim+ lesions, that are consistent with chronic active lesions. Because of the potential impact of rim+ lesions on disease progression and tissue damage, investigating their influence on disability and neurodegeneration is critical to establish the impact of these lesions on the disease course. This study aimed to explore the relationship between chronic active rim+ lesions, identified as having a hyperintense rim on QSM, and both clinical disability and imaging measures of neurodegeneration in patients with MS. The patient cohort was composed of 159 relapsing"“remitting multiple sclerosis patients. The Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS) and Brief International Cognitive Assessment for Multiple Sclerosis, which includes both the Symbol Digit Modalities Test and California Verbal Learning Test-II, were used to assess clinical disability. Cortical thickness and thalamic volume were evaluated as imaging measures of neurodegeneration. A total of 4469 MS lesions were identified, of which 171 QSM rim+ (3.8%) lesions were identified among 57 patients (35.8%). In a multivariate regression model, as the overall total lesion burden increased, patients with at least one rim+ lesion on QSM performed worse on both physical disability and cognitive assessments, specifically the Symbol Digit Modalities Test (p"‰="‰0.010), California Verbal Learning Test-II (p"‰="‰0.030), and EDSS (p"‰="‰0.001). In a separate univariate regression model, controlling for age (p"‰<"‰0.001) and having at least one rim+ lesion was related to more cortical thinning (p"‰="‰0.03) in younger patients (<"‰45Â years). Lower thalamic volume was associated with older patients (p"‰="‰0.038) and larger total lesion burden (p"‰<"‰0.001); however, the association did not remain significant with rim+ lesions (p"‰="‰0.10). Our findings demonstrate a novel observation that chronic active lesions, as identified on QSM, modify the impact of lesion burden on clinical disability in MS patients. These results support further exploration of rim+ lesions for therapeutic targeting in MS to reduce disability and subsequent neurodegeneration.
MedicalXpress

Consumer health: What do you know about multiple sclerosis?

MS Awareness Week will be observed March 13-19, which makes this a good time to learn about multiple sclerosis, or MS. Nearly 1 million people are living with MS in the U.S., according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. MS is a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal...
WIS-TV

Vial of spit may be able to assess patients’ risk factors for some diseases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The next phase of a large-scale community research project is beginning at MUSC. The health system is partnering up with genomics company Helix to further study how DNA impacts health in a project called “In Our DNA SC.” The science could eventually lead to personalized health care.
Medical News Today

Even mild COVID-19 may increase risk of developing diabetes

A recent study followed people with mild COVID-19 to investigate whether they had an increased chance of developing type 2 diabetes. As a control, they also tracked people with an acute upper respiratory tract infection (AURI). The researchers concluded that individuals with mild COVID-19 had a higher chance of developing...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Finger length could be linked to how ill Covid will make you, study suggests

The length of your fingers could indicate how ill you will get if you contract Covid, according to a new study from the University of Swansea. The study found that a longer index finger relative to the ring finger indicated an elevated risk of Covid-19 hospitalisation and also found that hospitalized patients with Covid-19 had short pinky fingers compared to their other fingers.
MedicalXpress

New study reveals that healthy plant-based diets are associated with a lower risk of developing diabetes

New research published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]) finds that the consumption of healthy plant-based foods, including fruits, vegetables, nuts, coffee, and legumes, is associated with a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D) in generally healthy people and support their role in diabetes prevention.
