Mariska Hargitay teases 'SVU' fans with saucy birthday message to Christopher Meloni

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni’s relationship is the gift that keeps on giving for “Law & Order: SVU” fans.

Not only do fans hang on any episode hint about the long-simmering, “will they/won’t they” romance between their " Law & Order " characters, Benson and Stabler, but the actors are pals enough in real life that they often post endearing photos together. This only further fuels the increasingly blurry line fans feel between real life and fiction.

The latest tease comes from Hargitay who posted a birthday tribute to Meloni for turning 61, only this wasn’t exactly a corny Hallmark moment.

Instead, Hargitay shared a steamy shot of herself in a bar, hugging what sure looks like Meloni . In the snap, the actress points at the back of his sparkly jacket that reads “21 61," which is in part a nod to Meloni's age.

The look in Hargitay’s eyes say even more than the flattering caption to the photo: "Happy 61 @chris_meloni you’re aging like a fine wine cheers.” She included the hashtag "#HeStillGotIt."

It’s just these kind of unrequited conundrums that Hargitay and Meloni have been playfully milking for all the fan demand they can muster, especially since Meloni came back to "SVU" and his spinoff "Law & Order: Organized Crime" last year.

This follows some recent interview quotes from Hargitay that hint at the duo’s connection; not to mention Meloni’s even steamier shots he dropped on his Instagram last August that had the two rubbing noses.

Before fans think the actors were out alone on Meloni’s B-day though, Today reported that the two were at a joint birthday party for Meloni, 61, and his daughter, Sophia, 21. (Hargitay is also Sophia's godmother.) The "21 61" jacket now makes complete sense!

Danielle Moné Truitt, who plays Sergeant Ayanna Bell on “Organized Crime,” posted some shots from the same soiree. The party also included Ainsley Seiger, also from the cast of “Organized Crime.”

Actress Camryn Manheim, who recently joined the cast of the new original “Law & Order” reboot, also posted some shots of the revelry.

And if the party pix weren’t enough for fans, Hargitay and Meloni jumped off suggestive social media posts and onto the “Late Night with Seth Meyers” couch for a chat earlier this week.

The two laughed over the various cutesy mashed-up nicknames fans have come up with for the couple. Chriska, Bensler, and Marshmelon are apparently just a few. “Oh, Marshmelon,” Hargitay reiterated. “Chris calls me Marsha sometimes. One of the many names.”

