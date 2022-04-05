ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mariska Hargitay teases 'SVU' fans with saucy birthday message to Christopher Meloni

By Eric Davidson
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vBKBE_0f0GgEL300

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni’s relationship is the gift that keeps on giving for “Law & Order: SVU” fans.

Not only do fans hang on any episode hint about the long-simmering, “will they/won’t they” romance between their " Law & Order " characters, Benson and Stabler, but the actors are pals enough in real life that they often post endearing photos together. This only further fuels the increasingly blurry line fans feel between real life and fiction.

The latest tease comes from Hargitay who posted a birthday tribute to Meloni for turning 61, only this wasn’t exactly a corny Hallmark moment.

Instead, Hargitay shared a steamy shot of herself in a bar, hugging what sure looks like Meloni . In the snap, the actress points at the back of his sparkly jacket that reads “21 61," which is in part a nod to Meloni's age.

The look in Hargitay’s eyes say even more than the flattering caption to the photo: "Happy 61 @chris_meloni you’re aging like a fine wine cheers.” She included the hashtag "#HeStillGotIt."

It’s just these kind of unrequited conundrums that Hargitay and Meloni have been playfully milking for all the fan demand they can muster, especially since Meloni came back to "SVU" and his spinoff "Law & Order: Organized Crime" last year.

This follows some recent interview quotes from Hargitay that hint at the duo’s connection; not to mention Meloni’s even steamier shots he dropped on his Instagram last August that had the two rubbing noses.

Before fans think the actors were out alone on Meloni’s B-day though, Today reported that the two were at a joint birthday party for Meloni, 61, and his daughter, Sophia, 21. (Hargitay is also Sophia's godmother.) The "21 61" jacket now makes complete sense!

Danielle Moné Truitt, who plays Sergeant Ayanna Bell on “Organized Crime,” posted some shots from the same soiree. The party also included Ainsley Seiger, also from the cast of “Organized Crime.”

Actress Camryn Manheim, who recently joined the cast of the new original “Law & Order” reboot, also posted some shots of the revelry.

And if the party pix weren’t enough for fans, Hargitay and Meloni jumped off suggestive social media posts and onto the “Late Night with Seth Meyers” couch for a chat earlier this week.

The two laughed over the various cutesy mashed-up nicknames fans have come up with for the couple. Chriska, Bensler, and Marshmelon are apparently just a few. “Oh, Marshmelon,” Hargitay reiterated. “Chris calls me Marsha sometimes. One of the many names.”

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Jimmy Kimmel Responds After Marjorie Taylor Greene Reports Him to Capitol Police Over Will Smith Oscars Joke

After Marjorie Taylor Greene called out Jimmy Kimmel for joking about Will Smith hypothetically slapping her, the comedian defended his humor. The politician, 47, took to Twitter on Wednesday, April 6, writing, "@ABC this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice." Kimmel, 54, for his part, replied to the […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danielle Moné Truitt
Person
Christopher Meloni
Person
Mariska Hargitay
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Camryn Manheim
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
CELEBRITIES
People

See Jennifer Lopez's Green Engagement Ring from Ben Affleck: 'My Lucky Color'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged, and the gorgeous ring he picked out for her appears to have extra special meaning!. The music superstar shared her engagement news in her On the JLo newsletter on Friday — complete with a video of her green stone, set on a silver band. In a previous newsletter, Lopez went into detail about how the color has a special meaning to her.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Announces Engagement to Former Adult Film Star

Jesse James is about to become a husband for the fifth time. The West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult star, Bonnie Rotten. The automotive mechanic's new fiancée announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together. I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Svu#Birthday Party#Teases#Law Order
The Independent

DaBaby denies trying to forcibly kiss female fan after viral video surfaces

DaBaby has commented after a controversial video surfaced online, which appears to show him trying to kiss a female fan without her consent.The clip is believed to have been filmed in February, and shows the US rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, interacting with a crowd outside a venue. At one point, he places his hands on either side of a female fan’s face, and appears to lean in to try and kiss her, with his lips puckered. She can be seen turning her head away in an attempt to avoid him. The clip was shared on...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan Breaks His Silence on Finn’s Fate: ‘This Is the Ultimate Twist’

“The surprises keep coming and this is one that will definitely get a bunch of buzz.”. Fans are still reeling over the Bold & Beautiful death that rocked daytime on Friday, April 1. Not only was it a shock to viewers everywhere, Finn’s portrayer Tanner Novlan was taken aback by the news that his character would be the latest murder victim as well. In the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, Novlan revealed that producer and head writer Brad Bell called him personally with details as to where his character was headed. “I was pretty surprised,” he admitted. “But, that’s the nature of soap opera. Anything can happen at any time and that’s ultimately what keeps people engaged with the show.”
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critics Claiming She Holds Daughter True "Too Much"

Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True FLAUNTS Glam Makeup. Don't mess with Khloe Kardashian when it comes to her parenting skills. During the April 7 red carpet premiere event of her family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, the 37-year-old star was photographed holding her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson—who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson—in her arms, prompting criticism from fans.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Star Amara Le Negra Reveals Her Twins' Father

After nearly going through her entire pregnancy publicly and not sharing who the father of her twin girls is, Love & Hip Hop: Miami sensation Amara Le Negra has revealed his identity. The reality TV star and Afro-Latina singer recently shared that her on-again, off-again boyfriend and real estate broker Allan Mueses is the father. In a since-deleted Instagram post of the two in a loving embrace, Le Negra captioned the photo: "Meet our mommy Amara La Negra & Our Daddy Allan Mueses." Fans have been pondering on the identity of the father as Le Negra opted to keep it private. She initially expressed disappointment about having to embrace single motherhood.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian says she would have ‘done anything to be famous’ early on in career

Kim Kardashian has reflected on her fame, revealing that she would have “done anything to be famous” early on in her career.The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum spoke candidly about her desire to be famous while speaking to Robin Roberts during an ABC News primetime special on Wednesday, where she revealed that the concept first appealed to her when she was 10 and watching the Real World.“If you were to ask me years ago, when I first started my career, I would have done anything to be famous, I’m so open and honest about the fact that I love...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ricky Gervais on Will Smith’s 10-year Oscars ban: ‘Hopefully, he’ll only do six years with good behaviour’

Ricky Gervais has responded to the Academy’s 10-year ban on Will Smith’s attendance at future Oscars ceremonies.The Academy convened today (8 April) to decide on the consequences Smith would face for slapping Rock on stage at last month’s ceremony, after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.Shortly after the decision was made public, Gervais reshared news of Smith’s punishment on Twitter with the caption: “Hopefully, he’ll only do 6 years with good behaviour.”Gervais has been a reasonably prominent voice among celebrities in the aftermath of the Smith-Rock incident.He had previously commented on the events in...
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

Lil Nas X Returns From 'Maternity Leave,' Teases 2 New Singles Featuring Saucy Santana and YoungBoy

Lil Nas X is back on the internet and he's already promising his fans goodies. On Wednesday, the rapper returned to his social media accounts after nearly four months of silence. "why are people surprised i’ve been away for so long? have y’all really never heard of maternity leave?" he tweeted, referencing his "giving birth" after carrying his debut album, Montero, to full term.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Moonshiners' Stars Cause of Death Confirmed

Moonshiners alum Lance Waldroup's passing one year ago came in shocking fashion and hit fans in the feels. According to TMZ, the confirmed cause of death for the young reality star isn't surprising given his connections to his long history of health issues. Waldroup's death is officially listed as the result of congestive heart failure, sparked by morbid obesity and cardiomyopathy in the end.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Audacy

Audacy

55K+
Followers
54K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy