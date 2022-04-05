ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Bill to end Virginia roadway fatalities gets zero support in committee

By Special to the Citizen
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LOcEk_0f0GdZfH00
The Virginia State Capitol Building on Capitol Square (Photo by George Copeland Jr.)

Virginia legislators tabled a bill during the regular General Assembly session that pledged to end roadway fatalities. The move disappointed road safety advocates, but supporters say they’re still committed to advancing policies to protect pedestrians and drivers.

House Joint Resolution 100 was a commitment to the Vision Zero initiative, which seeks to end roadway fatalities by 2050 and cut them in half by 2030. The legislation received no support in a House subcommittee and died in the transportation committee.

On average two people died and at least 18 people were injured daily in Virginia traffic crashes in 2020, according to the bill resolution statement. Almost 850 people were killed in Virginia that year and over 110 were pedestrians. Nearly 7,000 people were seriously injured that same year due to traffic crashes and over 370 were pedestrians.

Del. Kaye Kory, D-Fairfax and Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, patroned the resolution.

Vision Zero originated in Sweden in 1997. The program is a strategy to achieve a transportation system with no deaths or serious injuries, through policy, equity and improved traffic death reporting data, according to the initiative’s website. It has since been adopted in several countries and 51 U.S. communities as of August 2021, including Richmond, Alexandria, Arlington and Norfolk. The proposed resolution would have adopted the safety initiative for the entire state.

Traffic deaths and serious injuries can be eliminated by taking proactive and preventative measures such as proper engineering, enforcement, evaluation and education, the strategy states.

Richmond and Alexandria cities were early adopters of the Vision Zero plan in Virginia. Alexandria adopted its Vision Zero plan in late 2017. At least 1,000 residents, visitors, employees and business owners were active in the Vision Zero action plan process, according to the City of Alexandria website.

Alex Carroll manages street infrastructure and safety initiatives in Alexandria while working on Vision Zero with other partners such as the Alexandria Police Department. Alexandria’s team has completed education campaigns to inform people of their rights and responsibilities when using roads. They also provide monthly classes that incorporate Vision Zero training to city employees who drive city vehicles.

Vision Zero’s goal to end traffic deaths and injuries is ambitious, but the city is dedicated to the initiative, Carroll said.

“We’re committed to getting as close to that as we can,” Carroll said.

Localities committed to the Vision Zero initiative help highlight the initiative, Carroll said.

“Virginia is starting to pay more attention to Vision Zero and traffic safety,” Carroll said. “They’re all taking the lead from localities like Alexandria and Arlington and others as well as the federal government to integrate safety more into what they do.”

More than 30 high-visibility crosswalks have been installed in Alexandria, along with permanent crossing improvements and new signals at high pedestrian crash locations, according to a third year progress report by the Alexandria Families For Safe Streets group.

Bike Walk RVA, an initiative of the active lifestyle organization Sports Backers, is one of the organizations involved with Vision Zero in Richmond. Bike Walk RVA supports pedestrian and bicycling-friendly infrastructure through citywide projects, according to the program’s website.

Brantley Tyndall, director of outreach at Bike Walk RVA, said the resolution’s failure was disappointing.

“It will be a setback to life-saving measures,” Tyndall said.

Sarah G. Taylor, the assistant city manager and legislative director of Alexandria, said she is disappointed that the bill died in committee, but thinks groups will continue to make progress.

Lawmakers passed other transportation safety legislation like Senate Bill 247 and House Bill 920, which advocates said are positive steps forward. A driver can face misdemeanor charges and have their license suspended if found guilty of careless driving that kills or seriously injures a vulnerable road user, such as a pedestrian or bicyclist.

“There’s not one bill. There’s not one law. There’s not one study. There’s not one thing,” Taylor said. “It’s what are all the things that we can put together that in combination make our roads safer for cyclists, pedestrians and vulnerable road users.”

Comments / 1

Related
Virginia Mercury

Recreational marijuana still isn’t legal in Virginia and medical patients face access challenges

While recreational marijuana is technically legal in Virginia, the path to purchasing it in stores is still a long way off. In February, Republicans in the House of Delegates killed legislation that would have allowed limited retail sales later this year. The state’s recreational market is scheduled to begin in 2024, but with a long […] The post Recreational marijuana still isn’t legal in Virginia and medical patients face access challenges appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Virginia governor signs ‘Carolina Squat’ ban into law

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor signed into law Monday a ban on squatted trucks just weeks after a crash that left a 27-year-old man dead. The legislation signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin prohibits modifications that make a vehicle’s front bumper 4 or more inches higher than the rear bumper. Critics of the modification — sometimes called the “Carolina Squat” — say the upward tilt may leave drivers unable to clearly see ahead. The governor’s office said Monday that the ban will become law within the next day after a final technical step.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Alexandria, VA
Local
Virginia Traffic
Local
Virginia Government
City
Norfolk, VA
WTOP

Man rushed to Virginia hospital after being bitten by deadly pet snake

Authorities say state police helped rush an anti-venom treatment to a Virginia hospital after a man was bitten Saturday by his pet African Pit Viper, one of the deadliest snakes in the world. Virginia State Police helped deliver the anti-venom treatment from the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center in...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaye Kory
georgiarecorder.com

State House passes bill ending license requirement to carry a handgun

The House approved a measure that would nix the requirement for someone to have a state license to carry a firearm. The bill passed late Friday with a 94-57 vote that fell along party lines after a spirited hourlong debate. The Senate passed its version of a permit-less carry bill early this month, all but assuring some version of the proposal will land on the governor’s desk.
POLITICS
WSET

There are 20 hate groups in Virginia. 5 of them are in our area

(WSET) — New numbers from the Southern Poverty Law Center show the prevalence of hate and extremist groups in the United States -- and in Virginia. Last week, the SPLC unveiled its annual Year In Hate & Extremism Report. The report recorded 733 active hate groups and 488 anti-government groups nationwide for 2021.
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Best counties to retire to in Virginia

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#General Assembly#House#Vision Zero#D Fairfax
WDVM 25

Here’s what we know about the fetuses found in a D.C. home

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Details are emerging regarding a federal indictment of nine pro-life activists and five fetuses found in a District of Columbia woman’s home, and how the two are connected. When the news first broke of the found fetal matter, most who heard had a similar response. Tim Carney, who lives just a block […]
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WJLA

WATCH: Video shows pickpocket in action, DC police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Police detectives requested the public's assistance in identifying the people involved in a March 15th robbery in the 5000 block of Connecticut Avenue NW. The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera in this video below. The suspects approached the victim from behind on March...
WASHINGTON, DC
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
353K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy