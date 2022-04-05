ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss transfer Luis Rodriguez reportedly to visit NC State

By Matt Carter about 6 hours
 4 days ago
Ole Miss wing Luis Rodriguez (Photo by Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Last week, NC State basketball announced the hire of alum Levi Watkins as a new assistant coach. For the past four years, Watkins has been an assistant at Ole Miss, and now one of the former Rebels players now in the transfer portal will be taking a visit to NC State. Redshirt junior wing Luis Rodriguez, who would have two seasons of eligibility left, is going to take the trip next week, according to Justin Byerly.

Byerly also reported that Rodriguez is receiving interest from Georgia, Kansas State, Louisville, Marquette, Nevada, Oregon, Rutgers, Texas, UNLV, Washington State and West Virginia.

The 6-foot-6, 210-pound Rodriguez is a Los Angeles native who has been a two-year starter for Ole Miss. In 2021, Rodriguez averaged 7.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. This past season, Rodriguez contributed 6.6 points and 5.5 boards a contest. He’s also had 87 steals in the past two years, averaging 1.5 per contest.

Rodriguez was second on Ole Miss in rebounding and led the team in steals this past season.

Rodriguez broke into the starting lineup for Ole Miss in 2019-20, but he suffered a season-ending broken foot five games into the year.

NC State basketball currently has three scholarships to use on potential spring additions such as potentially Rodriguez. The Wolfpack is also awaiting a final decision on All-ACC guard Dereon Seabron, who has entered his name into the NBA Draft.

Freshman guard Terquavion Smith is expected to similarly test the NBA Draft waters.

