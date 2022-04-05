ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Teacher Sues Student For Racism After Having Bananas Repeatedly Left At His Doorstep

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
Magic 95.5
Magic 95.5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11XkFy_0f0GcOJ900

Prejudice can come in many shapes and forms, mainly due to how negative stereotyping is often used to express racism in subtle ways — think of it as the “throw-the-stone-and-hide-the-hand” approach for racists of the world.

The well-documented history of Black people being inhumanely compared to apes recently came to light in Virginia after a history teacher decided to sue a former student for leaving a banana on his door once every month.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Speaking with WAVY TV 10 , Joel Mungo referred to the incident as his first experience with racism in the 21 years that he’s been a history teacher at Menchville High School in Newport News. Starting last October, Mungo says the banana was always placed in the same spot in front of his classroom doorway and considered it to be a “deliberate act.”

More details below, via WAVY :

“After the sixth time, Mungo said enough was enough.

Mungo reported the problem to Menchville administrators who pulled up surveillance video and found the student believed to be responsible: a 10th-grader in one of Mungo’s classes.

‘I gave the student a chance to come clean. I asked him, ‘Hey did you do this?’ He said ‘No,’ he played dumb, ‘No idea what you’re talking about.’ So I said ‘OK, go down to the assistant principal.’ I’m the only Black teacher he has. He has six other teachers. No other teachers were involved,’ Mungo said.

Mungo says the student’s parents were contacted. He was placed on a two-day suspension and removed from Mungo’s class.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Mungo says his pending lawsuit is more about being fed up with the many recent acts of racism in schools, specifically highlighting the HBCU bomb threats and noose situations similar to the report out of Chicago not too long ago. We can understand his frustration, but is suing a teenager the route to go. Let us know your thoughts on this!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 34

Joseph M.
4d ago

The divisions in our Country run Deep and Wide. Skin Color, Religion, Political Party Affiliations, Financial Standing, Age, Education, Nationality, Sexual Lifestyle and Even Biological Determination! I have Never seen such partitioning of population in my lifetime. Sad part is who is Driving us apart. Our Government Leaders from the President on down. Our Media all choosing sides but none electing unity! This incident is but one of Thousands perpetrated nationwide on a daily basis. Covering the gamut of excuses and hatred. I have tried my best to live a life above it all but I refuse to live life with eyes wide shut! I do my best each day to create good moments in my and other people’s daily life. Ironically Most times it is not only recognized but embraced and returned in same. There is Hope we just need to reach past it all! Sometimes all it takes is a, “How are you today?”… As for this misguided youngster. I personally would force him to Wear A Banana Costume All Day in School. Emb

Reply(3)
18
Gladys Shelton
4d ago

I disagree yes something do come from the home but not everything's. I know when I was in school I did things that's I saw other students do. Which was total against what my mother taught and prayed she never found out about.

Reply
8
Demetria Mason
4d ago

It's all fun and games until you get caught. I believe that the student should have serious consequences. Two days was nothing for what he did. The school should have expelled him due to the act of racism. I'm pretty certain if that black teacher had done something racist towards him, his parents would sue him as well as have him fired.

Reply(4)
8
Related
Shreveport Magazine

“I felt like it was racially motivated”, Teacher forced to quit his job after he was heard criticizing students in a classroom outburst that was recorded by one of the students and shared on social media

The unidentified teacher was forced to quit his job after he was heard criticizing students in a classroom outburst that was recorded by one of the students and shared on social media. The sophomore student who recorded part of the incident on her phone said the verbal outburst happened after the educator told students to put their phones and computers away. One of the students didn’t comply and made a joke, which reportedly prompted the outburst.
SOCIETY
WSET

There are 20 hate groups in Virginia. 5 of them are in our area

(WSET) — New numbers from the Southern Poverty Law Center show the prevalence of hate and extremist groups in the United States -- and in Virginia. Last week, the SPLC unveiled its annual Year In Hate & Extremism Report. The report recorded 733 active hate groups and 488 anti-government groups nationwide for 2021.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
State
Virginia State
City
Newport News, VA
Newport News, VA
Society
WBTW News13

North Carolina teacher resigns after video of classroom incident goes viral

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A teacher from Southwest Onslow High School in Jacksonville, North Carolina, resigned last week after a video was spread around social media. Onslow County Schools officials said a school employee reacted with intolerable behavior in front of students on Thursday. The video contains audio of the teacher screaming and using inappropriate […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Black People#Bananas#Racial Injustice#Instagram Twitter#Menchville High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
WKYT 27

Ky. teacher resigns after controversy over message on classroom board

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An Estill County teacher has resigned after writing a message on his classroom board. Tyler Morgan was a music teacher at West Irvine Intermediate School, which teaches third through fifth grade students. He posted a photo of the message on his Facebook page. It reads, “You are free to be yourself with me. You matter.” The message included a rainbow flag and rainbow colors:
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
Shreveport Magazine

“It’s people like this that keep racism alive”, Black mother claims her daughter was called a gorilla by a ‘friend’ in a racist handmade birthday card

The 34-year-old black mother said her daughter was called a gorilla by a ‘friend’ in a racist handmade birthday card. She shared the throwback video on her social media account. In the video, the child is reading the racist card out loud at her birthday party. The mom also said she talked with her daughter about racism and immediately ended her friendship with the other girl. The mother of three also decided to be the bigger person and opted against confronting the child’s parents.
SOCIETY
NBC News

California college professor sues students after midterm and final exams are posted online

An assistant professor at Chapman University filed a federal lawsuit accusing at least one student of posting parts of his midterm and final exams online. David A. Berkovitz, who teaches business at Chapman, a private university in Orange, California, accused five unnamed defendants of copyright infringement and wants the material removed from Course Hero, an education website that provides study material for students.
ORANGE, CA
Magic 95.5

Magic 95.5

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Best R&B

 https://mycolumbusmagic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy