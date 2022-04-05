ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

These PACs are the best fundraisers in Florida

By Kalyn Stralow
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 4 days ago

In Florida politics, non-candidate political action committees (PACs) have received $393.6 million in total donations between January 1, 2021, and February 28, 2022. The top 10 PACs raised more than $234.8 million, or 60 percent of all donations made to state-level PACs.

These are the top 10 PACs in Florida state-level politics in the 2022 election cycle, according to the most recent campaign finance reports submitted to the Florida Department of State:

Top 10 Florida PACs (1/1/2021 – 2/28/2022)

RankDonor NameTotal Donations

1Florida Voters in Charge$75,564,100

2Standing Up for Florida, Inc.$40,005,100

3Florida Education Champions$37,358,061

4Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee, Inc.$15,629,237

5Republican Party of Florida$15,523,712

6People Against Regulatory Legislation Addressing You PC$15,000,206

7Housing for Hometown Heroes$11,905,741

8Voters in Control, Inc.$10,005,435

9Realtors Political Advocacy Committee$7,427,867

10Florida Democratic Party$6,357,865

A PAC is broadly defined as a group that spends money on elections. They may be established and administered by corporations, labor unions, membership organizations, or trade associations.

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Florida PACs submitted to the Florida Department of State. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

Report NameReport Due Date

2022 Q4 Data (2021 M12)1/10/2022

2022 M34/11/2022

2022 Primary 27/8/2022

2022 Primary 58/5/2022

2022 General 19/2/2022

2022 General 39/30/2022

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
iheart.com

Best Pie in Florida? Here in Jacksonville!

Happy National Pi Day! Pi (often represented by the lower-case Greek letter π), is one of the most well-known mathematical constants; it's the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. The equation to get an area of a circle is A=π r2. Pi is 3.14, hence today being national pi day.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacs#Campaign Finance#Florida Politics#Florida Department#Education Champions#Party Of Florida#Hometown Heroes#Control#Democratic Party#Transparency Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Ballotpedia News

What’s on the ballot today

Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Milwaukee mayoral race headlines today’s elections. Help us continue our coverage! Join the Ballotpedia Society today. What’s on the ballot today. Milwaukee’s mayoral election is in the spotlight as the city heads to the polls....
MILWAUKEE, WI
People

Alabama Enacts Law Making It a Felony to Provide Gender-Affirming Care for Trans Teens

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed off on a bill Friday afternoon that makes it a felony for parents or doctors to provide gender-affirming care to transgender kids. Ivey, a Republican, signed S.B. 184 into law, meaning it is now a crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $15,000 for a doctor to prescribe puberty blockers and hormone therapies, or perform gender-affirming surgeries in people under age 19. Parents who aide in helping their child get that care can also be charged with a felony.
ALABAMA STATE
WSLS

Florida nonprofit dedicates 1-mile run to fallen Covington officer, starts fundraiser for his family

COVINGTON, Va. – A nonprofit organization in Florida honored a fallen hero with a 1-mile run and is also raising thousands of dollars to support his family. On Wednesday, Running 4 Heroes posted a video to its Facebook page of its founder, Zechariah Cartledge, completing a 1-mile run while carrying the Blue Line Flag to remember the life of Covington Police Officer Caleb D. Ogilvie.
COVINGTON, VA
Ballotpedia News

North Carolina U.S. House filings reach decade high

The filing deadline for candidates running for state or federal office in North Carolina was March 4. This year, 103 candidates are running for North Carolina’s 14 U.S. House districts, including 60 Republicans, 40 Democrats, two Libertarians, and one independent. That’s 7.4 candidates per district, up from 5.2 in 2020 and 5.0 in 2018.
POLITICS
Ballotpedia News

Wyoming enacts new state legislative districts

Wyoming enacted new state legislative districts on March 25 when Gov. Mark Gordon (R) allowed a proposal approved by both legislative chambers to become law without his signature. The maps will take effect for Wyoming’s 2022 state legislative elections. The Wyoming State Senate passed legislative redistricting plans on March...
WYOMING STATE
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy