These PACs are the best fundraisers in Florida

In Florida politics, non-candidate political action committees (PACs) have received $393.6 million in total donations between January 1, 2021, and February 28, 2022. The top 10 PACs raised more than $234.8 million, or 60 percent of all donations made to state-level PACs.

These are the top 10 PACs in Florida state-level politics in the 2022 election cycle, according to the most recent campaign finance reports submitted to the Florida Department of State:

Top 10 Florida PACs (1/1/2021 – 2/28/2022)

RankDonor NameTotal Donations

1Florida Voters in Charge$75,564,100

2Standing Up for Florida, Inc.$40,005,100

3Florida Education Champions$37,358,061

4Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee, Inc.$15,629,237

5Republican Party of Florida$15,523,712

6People Against Regulatory Legislation Addressing You PC$15,000,206

7Housing for Hometown Heroes$11,905,741

8Voters in Control, Inc.$10,005,435

9Realtors Political Advocacy Committee$7,427,867

10Florida Democratic Party$6,357,865

A PAC is broadly defined as a group that spends money on elections. They may be established and administered by corporations, labor unions, membership organizations, or trade associations.

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Florida PACs submitted to the Florida Department of State. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

