These PACs are the best fundraisers in Wisconsin

In Wisconsin politics, non-candidate political action committees (PACs) have received $22.6 million in total donations between January 1, 2021, and January 31, 2022. The top 10 PACs raised more than $15.6 million, or 69 percent of all donations made to state-level PACs.

These are the top 10 PACs in Wisconsin state-level politics in the 2022 election cycle, according to the most recent campaign finance reports submitted to the Wisconsin Ethics Commission:

Top 10 Wisconsin PACs (1/1/2021 – 1/31/2022)

RankDonor NameTotal Donations

1Democratic Party of Wisconsin – Seg Fund$8,139,012

2Rep Assembly Campaign Com Racc – Seg Fund$1,685,843

3Republican Party of Wisconsin – Seg Fund$1,521,015

4Committee to Elect a Republican Senate – Seg Fund$1,005,628

5A Better Wisconsin Together Political Fund$860,228

6Assembly Democratic Camp Comm – Seg Fund$684,127

7Operating Engineers 139 PAC$525,100

8Weac PAC$504,279

9State Senate Democratic Comm – Seg Fund$413,277

10Rebecca PAC$282,680

A PAC is broadly defined as a group that spends money on elections. They may be established and administered by corporations, labor unions, membership organizations, or trade associations.

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Wisconsin PACs submitted to the Wisconsin Ethics Commission. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

Report NameReport Due Date

2022 Jan Semiannual1/18/2022

2022 Spring Pre-Primary2/7/2022

2022 Spring Pre-Election3/28/2022

2022 Jul Semiannual7/15/2022

2022 Fall Pre-Primary8/1/2022

2022 Sept Data9/27/2022

2022 Fall Pre-General10/31/2022

2023 Jan Semiannual1/7/2023

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.