Glidden STEM scholarship offered for KU seniors

By From Klamath Falls City Schools
Herald and News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new scholarship for a Klamath Union senior was announced recently by the Pelican Education Foundation, thanks to Klamath Falls Dr. Alden B. Glidden. The Glidden STEM Scholarship, which Glidden helped to fund, will provide a senior with $4,000, divided into $1,000 payments for each of four years. Glidden...

www.heraldandnews.com

Sun-Journal

Farmington hospital to offer health career scholarships

FARMINGTON — The Franklin Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is again offering health career scholarships. The scholarships will be presented to students in need of financial assistance who reside in Franklin County, as well as in Livermore Falls and Livermore, and are pursuing careers in the health care field, according to a news release from the hospital.
FARMINGTON, ME
Herald and News

Clark, Katherine Rosella

Katherine Rosella (Pierce) Clark passed away peacefully on Monday, March 21, 2022. Katherine (Kathy), the pride and joy of her parents, Lena Epperson and Russell James Pierce, was born April 8, 1938 in Cincinnati, Ohio. At the age of 10 years old, the family moved to Pinole, California. Kathy was a studious academic and musical student, always striving to achieve top grades in her classes. She loved to play the guitar, violin, piano, organ, playing cross word puzzles and watching baseball with her father. Kathy married Lawrence (Larry) Watson Clark, on July 14, 1956 in Novato, California where they began their family, moving 8 years later to Malin, Oregon then on to Merrill, where she spent the next 55 years of her life on her beautiful ranch overlooking Mount Shasta. Kathy was very proud of her 5 children; she loved and dedicated her life to raising her eternal family. She had 24 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. Kathy was a steadfast member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS), often serving in multiple capacities and callings. In Oregon, Kathy began her working career with First National Bank after which she received her tax accounting license and started her own tax business in Merrill, where she worked for the next 50 years, retiring at the age of 81. In November, 2020, Kathy sold her beloved ranch and moved to Chandler, AZ. Kathy is survived by her 5 children, Becky (Scott) Shaffer, Kevin (Cindee) Clark, Ann Taylor, David (Melinda) Clark, Peggy (Nathan) Knight and her only brother Joe Pierce (Klamath Falls, OR). She is preceded in death by her husband Larry Clark, her parents Lena and Russell Pierce, her son-in-law Gary Taylor and great grandson, Michael Hodgson. Funeral Services will be on April 23rd, 2022, at the LDS chapel, Hwy 39, Tulelake, California. The Viewing will be at 10:00 a.m., the Funeral 11:00 a.m., the Internment 1:00 p.m. at the Merrill 100F Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her husband Larry. Kathy was loved by her family and all who knew her; she will be greatly missed!
MERRILL, OR
FOX59

Indy public schools hold first ever high school fair

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis schools hosted it’s first ever high school fair Saturday on the city’s northwest side. The event brought different schools and community organizations together to allow families to come and see which one may be the best fit for their students. Around 200 people went to the event to talk to 17 representatives […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KDRV

Phoenix High School student crowned Pear Blossom Festival queen

PHOENIX, Ore. -- Phoenix High School senior Maddy Mayer was crowned queen of the 69th annual Pear Blossom Festival at the conclusion of the pageant’s competition Saturday, March 26 at Cascade Christian High School. Mayer was in competition for the title against seven others. This is believed to be...
PHOENIX, OR
Herald and News

Keno student wins state Character Counts essay contest

Keno Elementary School fourth-grader Abbi Brown is the regional and statewide winner of the 2022 Character Counts essay and drawing contest. The Character Counts essay contest, an annual event hosted by the National Association for Family and Community Education (NAFCE), is designed to help students learn about six pillars of character – citizenship, trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, and caring. Each year, NAFCE chooses (via a rotation) one pillar to showcase for the nationwide contest. This year the selected pillar was fairness. Students created a drawing and then wrote an essay that explained their drawing and why the selected pillar is important.
KENO, OR
Herald and News

Gov. Brown shares credit for Oregon job training plan

Gov. Kate Brown shared the stage with others as they celebrated the plan she hopes will transform Oregon's future economy and workforce. A ceremonial signing of Senate Bill 1545, which enacts the $200 million plan known as Future Ready Oregon plan, took place Tuesday on Intel's Ronler Acres campus in Hillsboro. Brown signed the actual legislation on March 17.
OREGON STATE
Herald and News

Vendors, volunteers sought for KCC Comic Con

Klamath Community College is seeking volunteers and vendors for the first of what it hopes will be an annual Comic Con, taking place on Friday, May 13, from 3 to 8 p.m. Held on the KCC campus in Klamath Falls, the event will be free for the public to attend and provide a wide variety of activities, featured guests, vendors, and prizes. Following a family-friendly Friday the 13th horror theme, different buildings on the KCC campus will host various activities for all-ages.
Herald and News

Oregon Tech board approves 7% tuition, fees increase

Oregon Tech is proposing a 7% increase in tuition and fees for the 2022-23 academic year, as the university faces a decrease in state funding and increasing labor and benefits costs. The proposed increase, which is subject to approval by the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission, was presented to the...

