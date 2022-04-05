Glidden STEM scholarship offered for KU seniors

Katherine Rosella (Pierce) Clark passed away peacefully on Monday, March 21, 2022. Katherine (Kathy), the pride and joy of her parents, Lena Epperson and Russell James Pierce, was born April 8, 1938 in Cincinnati, Ohio. At the age of 10 years old, the family moved to Pinole, California. Kathy was a studious academic and musical student, always striving to achieve top grades in her classes. She loved to play the guitar, violin, piano, organ, playing cross word puzzles and watching baseball with her father. Kathy married Lawrence (Larry) Watson Clark, on July 14, 1956 in Novato, California where they began their family, moving 8 years later to Malin, Oregon then on to Merrill, where she spent the next 55 years of her life on her beautiful ranch overlooking Mount Shasta. Kathy was very proud of her 5 children; she loved and dedicated her life to raising her eternal family. She had 24 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. Kathy was a steadfast member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS), often serving in multiple capacities and callings. In Oregon, Kathy began her working career with First National Bank after which she received her tax accounting license and started her own tax business in Merrill, where she worked for the next 50 years, retiring at the age of 81. In November, 2020, Kathy sold her beloved ranch and moved to Chandler, AZ. Kathy is survived by her 5 children, Becky (Scott) Shaffer, Kevin (Cindee) Clark, Ann Taylor, David (Melinda) Clark, Peggy (Nathan) Knight and her only brother Joe Pierce (Klamath Falls, OR). She is preceded in death by her husband Larry Clark, her parents Lena and Russell Pierce, her son-in-law Gary Taylor and great grandson, Michael Hodgson. Funeral Services will be on April 23rd, 2022, at the LDS chapel, Hwy 39, Tulelake, California. The Viewing will be at 10:00 a.m., the Funeral 11:00 a.m., the Internment 1:00 p.m. at the Merrill 100F Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her husband Larry. Kathy was loved by her family and all who knew her; she will be greatly missed!

