Marilyn L Diehl (Jones), 94, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Tuesday morning, March 22, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born November 5, 1927 in Slatington, PA, she was a daughter of the late Evan E. Jones, Jr. and Lillian L. Jones. She was a 1945 graduate of the Slatington High...

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 17 DAYS AGO