Titans reportedly not fielding trade calls on one-time Pro Bowl WR A.J. Brown

Earlier this offseason, the Titans made it clear they saw signing wideout A.J. Brown to a new contract as a top priority. Despite his name being included in trade speculation, that remains the case, as reported by ESPN’s Dianna Russini (Twitter link).

As she states, the Titans “are not shopping or taking calls on” Brown, who has one year remaining on his rookie contract. The 24-year-old was one of several noteworthy WRs taken in the second round in 2019, and he has established himself as the Titans’ No. 1 at the position. He already has two 1,000-yard seasons and a Pro Bowl appearance to his name.

It came as no surprise, then, when general manager Jon Robinson turned his attention to an extension for Brown following the one given to edge rusher Harold Landry. “A.J. is a Titan, and we want to keep A.J. a Titan” he said, aiming at a new deal “whenever that manifests itself.”

In the short time which has elapsed since those “very, very preliminary” contract talks started, it doesn’t appear as though any significant inroads have been made. At the latest, the two parties have until next offseason to get a new deal done; by that time, though, the likes of Deebo Samuel, D.K. Metcalf and Terry McLaurin could all have second contracts of their own.

Of those three, Metcalf has been the most involved with respect to trade talk, but Seattle intends to retain Brown’s former Ole Miss teammate. If Tennessee does the same, teams in need of help in the pass-catching department will need to look elsewhere.