What’s Trending: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Shares Mistakes That Cost Them Their Job [WATCH]

In the wake of Will Smith’s career coming to a pause, we’re sharing work horror stories. Due to Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, Netflix and other production companies have paused their work that was planned with the seasoned actor. Every action has a consequence and Rickey Smiley is asking, have you ever done something that cost you your job.

Hear the Rickey Smiley Morning Show share their stories.

