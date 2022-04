THE WEBSITE OF developer Lafferty Communities Inc. contains a page that features “Garaventa Hills,” a prospective residential development in Livermore. The page has used those exact same words for more than five years, and a recent decision from the state Court of Appeals for the First Appellate District suggests that Garaventa Hills won’t be coming soon, and may never come at all.

