ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

What Is Short Selling? Definition, Explanation & Examples

By TheStreet Staff
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PZjUK_0f0GFn8r00
Short selling is a bearish strategy. A_Carina from Getty Images Signature; Canva

What Is Short Selling?

Most investors understand the wealth-building concept of “buying low and selling high,” but the opposite is true when it comes to short selling. The goal of shorting, or short selling an asset, is to make a profit when its price falls.

Investors enter a short position by borrowing an asset, such as shares of a stock, a bond, or another security, from their broker, then sell these shares at market price. They then purchase the shares back at a lower price to return to their broker. The amount that the asset has declined in the meantime constitutes their profit.

Short selling can also transpire through options or derivatives trading. Here, an investor enters a short selling trade by placing a sell-to-open order, and when they are ready to buy back the shares, they close the position through a buy-to-cover order. The upside of options shorting is that they have the option to sell the asset at a later date based on a fixed price in their contracts.

Why Do Investors Short?

There are several reasons for shorting an asset:

  • It is a bearish strategy. Shorting is a way to capitalize on a likely decline in a stock, an industry, or even an entire market sector. Just as investors buy—or take a long position—in an undervalued company with the hopes its shares will rise, investors who short believe a company is overvalued and that its shares will soon decline.
  • Short selling is a way to speculate. Since short trades are made using margin, the potential for profit is exponentially greater than simply investing with cash.
  • Short selling is often used as a hedging technique. This means investors take a short position in an asset on which they have already gone long as a way to offset their risk.

How Does Short Selling Work?

There are three steps to executing a short sale:

  1. Set a stop order for protection in case the stock moves above this price level.
  2. Enter the short position.
  3. Close out the position, at or below the stop order.

Shorting Example

XYZ Corp. is trading at $50 a share. An investor borrows 100 shares and sells them for $5,000. XYZ Corp’s price suddenly declines to $25 a share, so they immediately purchase 100 shares to replace those borrowed. Their profit is $2,500.

What Risks Are Involved with Short Selling?

When an investor buys a stock, their potential for loss is finite. For example, if they bought a stock at $10, and it went down to $0, they would suffer a complete loss of $10—but they would never lose more than that.

Margin buying, on the other hand, can have a much steeper downside than investing in cash, because one’s losses are compounded.

In this instance, if the investor in the example above shorts the same stock of XYZ Corp., but it actually goes up in value by $15, $20, or more, their upside risk is infinite, meaning they could lose much more money than their original investment. This is why short selling is usually recommended only for advanced traders.

What Is a Short Squeeze?

If a stock’s price suddenly skyrockets, those investors who had shorted it quickly try to cover their positions by quickly buying shares. New investors notice the stock’s sharp rise and also build positions, prompting its price to rise higher still. This is known as a short squeeze, and it’s how short sellers can lose exponentially more than their initial investment. An example of this occurred with shares of Gamestop in 2021. Short sellers bet the stock would fall from its precipitous heights, but it didn’t—and analysts tally the shorting losses to be as high as $5 billion.

What Are the Regulation T Requirements for Short Selling?

The Federal Reserve Board has set requirements for short selling as a way to limit risk. These rules are known as Regulation T. In order to execute a short sale, an investor must have a margin account with their broker, which serves as collateral for the assets they are borrowing. Remember, when an investor buys on margin, they are borrowing funds they do not actually own. As with any loan, investors will have to pay interest on the assets they borrow. Regulation T also stipulates that investors cannot borrow more than 50% of the price of the shares on margin, as a way to limit the potential for losses.

Now let’s take another look at the example above and see what happens in the event the short sale becomes unprofitable.

Example of an Unprofitable Short Sale

An investor enters a short position on XYZ Corp. by borrowing and selling 100 shares at $80, but instead of falling, it rises to $100. The short seller is required to return the shares. Then they buy 100 shares of XYZ Corp. at $100. They will have to spend $10,000 to pay back their borrowed shares, and this generates a loss of $2,000.

What Is the Difference Between Selling and Short Selling?

In finance, a sell order refers to an investment that was purchased. After all, in order to sell an asset, a person must first own it.

The practice of short selling, on the other hand, refers to something that is borrowed using margin: It is not owned, and therefore there is a liability attached to it. In fact, the term “short” originated in the 1800s and meant something that was lacking, meaning the borrower had a deficit they needed to repay with their broker.

What Is Naked Short Selling?

Naked shorting is an illegal practice of selling shares that do not actually exist. This happens because when an investor enters a short position, which means they borrow shares of a stock, there is a 3-day window known as a settlement period during which their broker locates and delivers the shares to the investor. If these shares are not located, the position is considered to be naked. The practice of naked shorting can have grave effects on the stock market, artificially lowering stock prices as well as affecting liquidity.

Can I Short Sell on Popular Trading Platforms like Robinhood, Ameritrade, Etc.?

At present, it is not possible to short sell on Robinhood, although you can short sell through other online platforms such as TD Ameritrade, Webull, and Charles Schwab.

Can I Short Sell with a Cash Account?

You cannot. Brokerages do not lend out stocks held in a cash account for short selling. Investors need to use a margin account set up by their broker to short stocks as well as follow regulations such as Regulation T, which limits the potential for losses, since short selling comes with many risks.

Is Short Selling Bad or Good for the Market?

While the long-term trend for the market is up, short selling is a short-term trading technique that can generate profits, for instance, if a stock is overvalued relative to its fundamentals.

Should I Short in This Market?

We may be entering a bear market, but TheStreet’s Brian O’Connell believes that stocks do not go down in the same manner they go up.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Executives Buy More Than $400M Of 3 Stocks

Although U.S. stocks traded mixed on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Executives Sell Over $50M Of 5 Stocks

Although gold futures traded lower this morning on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Selling#Stock
Motley Fool

Want to Turn $5,000 Into $20,000? Buy These Stocks and Hold for 10 Years

Airbnb is enjoying several growth catalysts, and growth is skyrocketing. This top restaurant stock offers a tasty dividend yield and solid growth potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Homeowners Rush to Unload Properties as Rates Rise

Rising mortgage rates could lead potential home buyers to shun the market, avoiding exorbitant interest payments. As a result, homeowners interested in selling are rushing to dump their domiciles before possible buyers run away, The Wall Street Journal reports. The Federal Reserve in March began its campaign to raise interest...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Can Shiba Inu Hit $0.0001 by July?

Shiba Inu delivered a historic gain of roughly 46,000,000% in 2021. An upcoming catalyst that's key to the development of NFT-based gaming could be a big influence on SHIB's price. While investor excitement is high, so are the number of potential red flags. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
cryptoslate.com

Bank of America: coming “recession shock” possible boon for crypto

The macroeconomic picture is deteriorating fast and could push the U.S. economy into recession as the Federal Reserve tightens its monetary policy to tame surging inflation, Bank of America strategists warned in a weekly research note, Reuters reports. Bank of America chief investment strategist Michael Hartnett wrote, in a note...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

5 Reasons to Sell a Home As-Is

Any house can be sold as-is -- it just means the seller isn’t doing any repairs. It could be a solid strategy for your property, depending on your situation. You'll be leaving money on the table, but you could still stand to make some, too. You’re reading a free...
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

Is There a Housing Bubble? Here's What Experts Say

With the price of the average American home jumping by nearly 35% since the start of the pandemic, there are a lot of people waiting anxiously for a bubble — or even the smallest of dips to get their way in with a down payment. Early signs pointing to...
REAL ESTATE
cryptoslate.com

Federal Reserve may purposely force down crypto prices

Bill Dudley, former president of the Federal Reserve Bank in NY and chief economist at Goldman Sachs, believes that “to be effective, [the Federal Reserve] will have to inflict more losses on stock and bond investors than it has so far.”. Why the Fed may push down tech and...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

These inflation protection funds are on sale

Actual panic about inflation seems to be spiraling upward. But investments that will try to protect us from the ravages of inflation seem to be getting cheaper. Weird, right? Only on Wall Street. But this is good news for retirees, who stand more to lose from inflation than pretty much...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Costco Roars to All-Time Highs, Making it One of The Best Stocks Now

Excluding portfolio management and diversification, if investors were long just Costco Wholesale (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report and didn’t read the news, they wouldn’t know the market is in a correction. The stock has been in an impressive uptrend, something both traders and investors love to...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

This forecast model says interest rates are nearing a peak. Bond investors will reap the rewards.

Interest rates are more likely to fall in coming months than rise. Such a prediction seems ludicrous on its face, of course. It seems certain that U.S. interest rates will rise, with the only uncertainty being how much. The minutes of the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate setting committee meeting in March, released this week, show that the Fed is ready to raise interest rates in 50-basis-point increments at its meetings later this year. The emerging consensus is that these and other developments will “scare the bond market witless again.”
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Here's Where Americans Are Spending Their Money

Americans have found themselves spending the majority of their money on a narrow slice of items, as the economy continues to attempt a rebound from the pandemic. The price of many items have risen exponentially due to a higher cost from labor expenses and supply chain hurdles. Higher inflation rates...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire

One of these companies reported more than $80 billion in revenue last year. The second company is a leader in two growing markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why This ETF Is My No. 1 Recommendation for New Investors

The stock market can be intimidating, especially if you're a new investor. The S&P 500 ETF can limit your risk while maximizing your returns. This investment is not only a safer option, but it's also low maintenance. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
84K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy