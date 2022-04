Just five days after leg surgery, Olympic skier and venture capitalist Lindsey Vonn spoke to a crowd of about 40 students spaced between pews of the University Auditorium. Roxana Coche, a professor in UF’s college of journalism and communications, moderated the conversation with Vonn, which began at 7 p.m. on Monday. The two spoke about Vonn’s experiences on and off the slopes and her desire to transition from athletics to business.

