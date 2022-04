As spring makes its way back to Michigan, the City of Midland is reminding residents to keep local waterways free of garbage, debris and pollutants. Debris collecting in water could not only do harm to the environment but could also lead to overland flooding, said Director of Wastewater Services Jared Driscoll in a press release. Obstacles in waterways include leaves, grass clippings, vegetation, dirt and tree limbs, along with non-organic trash,

MIDLAND, MI ・ 25 DAYS AGO