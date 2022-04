Authorities in China are facing severe criticism after a video emerged of a pet corgi being beaten to death by a healthcare worker in the locked-down city of Shanghai.The video, which went viral on Chinese social media on Wednesday, shows the animal being hit three times with a spade by a Covid prevention worker dressed in a PPE kit at a residential compound in the Pudong district.The corgi was given chase and struck down, after which it lay on the ground motionless. The animal’s cries could be clearly heard in the video, shot by a resident from a nearby...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO