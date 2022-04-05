Strengthening Missouri’s local food systems

The following is a transcript of the video above, from our webinar on “Remaking the Economy: Organizing for Black Food Sovereignty.” View the full webinar here. I focus on one area in the food system. And it’s so broad. We’re looking at land…[w]e’re looking at production, how food is moved, who actually owns seeds, retail, you name it. Kind of across the board, there are ways in which all of these systems kind of work together in a macro way to create what is, frankly, not only a healthy food system for Black and Brown people, but certainly for everyone, really. So, if you follow who’s benefiting from the system the way that it is, it’s certainly not communities that we’re involved in. That’s really clear down from the merchant level all the way up to, again, the large industry-scale type farming situations.

