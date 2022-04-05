ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Strengthening Missouri’s local food systems

By KJFM Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOURI — A new partnership between the University of Missouri Interdisciplinary Center for Food Security (ICFS) and MU Extension will make it easier to access information about local and regional food systems and food security. “The goal of the partnership, currently called the Community Food Network(opens in new...

