Pabst Theater Group Workers Want A Union

By Graham Kilmer
Urban Milwaukee
Urban Milwaukee
 4 days ago
The employees of the Pabst Theater Group are organizing a union. Urban Milwaukee has learned that approximately 80% of the roughly 60 employees working in the box office, hospitality and as event staff, have signed union authorization cards with the Milwaukee Area Service and Hospitality Workers Organization (MASH). The...

Urban Milwaukee

Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee, WI
