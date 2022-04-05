Pabst Theater Group Workers Want A Union

MADISON, Wis. – Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler issued the following statement congratulating Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson on tonight’s victory:. “Mayor Cavalier Johnson’s election is a victory for Milwaukee and for the state of Wisconsin as a whole. Milwaukee is the bright light and economic engine of our state, and Mayor Johnson is the great leader Milwaukeeans deserve. Mayor Johnson represents a new generation of leadership, and is committed to the priorities that matter for Milwaukee’s families: safe streets, good jobs, and a strong middle class. We’re proud to stand with Mayor Johnson as he makes history tonight as the first Black elected mayor of Milwaukee, and we look forward to continuing to partner with him in all the work ahead as we build a safer, stronger and more prosperous Milwaukee.”

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO