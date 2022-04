Solo practitioners and small firm lawyers have much flexibility over how they approach legal practice. Indeed, small firm attorneys are often much more open with the matters they can handle and the types of fees they can charge since these lawyers do not need to report to many other attorneys (if any) and said lawyers often do not need to worry about conflicts of interest or other issues impacting a firm’s ability to take on a case. However, small firm lawyers often have more difficulty maintaining a steady workflow since they often have fewer institutional clients who can provide steady work. This can lead to some negative outcomes, and lawyers should keep the big picture in mind when they decide to take on new business during slow times.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO