Carnival Cruise Line has reached out to travel partners and impacted guests with a reminder to redeem their Future Cruise Credit (FCC) and “Enhanced Value” onboard credit offers associated with cruises canceled during the industry shutdown before the March 31 deadline. Guests have until May 20, 2022, to redeem these offers on new reservations, but the new cruises must be booked by March 31, 2022.

TRAVEL ・ 15 DAYS AGO