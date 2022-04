Ashland (Schuylkill County) - Kyle Linkchorst, 37, of Ashland, is facing several charges following a six hour standoff early Saturday morning. We're told it all started after t an ATV broke down in the parking lot of Danny's Drive-In, located at 630 S. Hoffman Blvd., in Ashland around 12:15 a.m. According to Skook News, two witnesses who lived in a nearby had come out to help the victim. That's when Linkchorst also came out, went over, pointed a pistol at the victim, demanding money and threatened to shoot them.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA ・ 20 DAYS AGO