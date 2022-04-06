ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Smart & Final to pay $175K for egg price gouging at beginning of pandemic

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hxT6O_0f0Fstnf00

Grocery chain Smart & Final has agreed to pay $175,000 in penalties to resolve allegations that the grocer engaged in price gouging of certain organic and cage-free eggs at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, state authorities said Tuesday.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said that between March 4, 2020 and June 22, 2020, Smart & Final increased the price of four premium egg products beyond what was allowable during a state of emergency.

An investigation found that Smart & Final sold over 100,000 cartons of eggs that were marked up by more than 10%, violating the law, Bonta said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency, triggering price-gouging protections through August 2020.

VIDEO: Are gas stations, oil companies price gouging you? Here's what experts say

Oil industry experts say there is little to no evidence that gas stations are price gouging you amid soaring costs.

The attorney general's office said that it received many complaints about dramatic increases in the cost of eggs after Newsom's emergency declaration. Many related specifically to price spikes at Smart & Final stores across California.

"Today's settlement should serve as a warning to grocers and other sellers of essential supplies, follow state price gouging laws or you will pay the price and be held to account," Bonta said.

Smart & Final operates more than 250 retail stores throughout the western United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0f0Fstnf00

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Business
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
Person
Gavin Newsom
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Renters At Risk of Eviction

The United States Supreme Court struck down a Biden administration moratorium on evictions last August. Only months later, 4.4 million residential renters across the country said they are “somewhat” or “very likely” to face evictions within two months, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. (Also see: the city where people cannot afford to rent a […]
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Gouging#Cage Free Eggs#Western United States#Oil Company#Food Drink#Smart Final#Abc7 News
AOL Corp

Why electric bills keep rising

Along with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, U.S. customers are facing some of the largest electric bills in years as a result of surging oil and gas prices, seasonal pressure, and supply chain issues. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the average retail residential electricity price increased by 4.3%...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Biden and Democrats turn to targeting energy companies for 'price gouging' and increasing pain at the pumps with oil dropping in price but gas still $4.31 a gallon

Prices at the pump are trickling down slowly even as prices for a barrel of crude oil have dipped far faster, and Democrats are laying blame on fuel companies. White House press secretary Jen Psaki noted at the top of her daily briefing that crude oil prices have sank to $94 per barrel - down from a peak of over $130 last week.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Salon

Dozens arrested as more than 1,000 join largest ever "scientist-led civil disobedience campaign"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. More than 1,000 scientists across the globe chained themselves to the doors of oil-friendly banks, blocked bridges, and occupied the steps of government buildings on Wednesday to send an urgent message to the international community: The ecological crisis is accelerating, and only a "climate revolution" will be enough to avert catastrophe.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
57K+
Followers
8K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy