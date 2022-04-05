ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Local farmers markets feeling the impact of inflation

By Julian Bussells
NBC12
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Businesses of all kinds are feeling the effects of inflation and supply chain shortages, and local farmers are no exception. At the Harrisonburg Farmers Market...

www.nbc12.com

Comments / 0

Related
WECT

The Riverfront Farmers Market opens Saturday

Moores Creek National Battlefield to be closed Tuesday for controlled burn. Crews will conduct a controlled burn in the Moores Creek National Battlefield Park on Tuesday, March 22 beginning at 10 a.m. for about 5 hours. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Twenty people have been federally charged for drug, firearm,...
WILMINGTON, NC
NewsWest 9

The impact inflation is having on small businesses

TEXAS, USA — Gas, groceries all going up due to inflation. As for businesses, they're also taking the hit and it's mainly those smaller local businesses having to work twice as hard right now. "It’s really affecting the small employer, the mom and pop operations. In restaurants the cost...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Supply, VA
City
Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Business
KVIA ABC-7

Local farmers are feeling the pain as prices skyrocket on gas and fertilizer due to the Ukraine war

ANTHONY, New Mexico -- Local farmers are worried this season might be their or their neighbor's last, as prices to produce products skyrocket due to the Ukraine war. In recent years farmers in the Borderland have been struggling - we've seen a severe drought and supply chain issues - and now it's getting even tougher The post Local farmers are feeling the pain as prices skyrocket on gas and fertilizer due to the Ukraine war appeared first on KVIA.
ANTHONY, NM
Benzinga

Could Inflation Impact Growth?

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. If the pace of consumer spending falls behind the rate of inflation, economic growth could be impacted in 2022. Watch the full video on the CME Group website here.
BUSINESS
Times-Republican

Proud to be local farmers

As a 5th generation cattle farmer in Marshall County, during National Ag Week I want to thank our community for their support of agriculture. Our family has lived and farmed in this county for generations. With that comes a responsibility to do the right thing for the environment, our animals, and our community.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Food Prices
FOX Carolina

Cold weather impacts peach farmers across the Upstate

LYMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The cold weather and frost, not a warm sight for produce farmers in the Upstate. “You only get one shot so if you have a total loss. If the freeze knocks out, kills all the blossoms and everything then you have to wait until next year,” said Co-Owner of Jackson Farms II, Robert E. Jackson II.
SPARTANBURG, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

More than a million subscriptions ditched as living costs bite

More than 1.2 million subscription payments have been stopped since summer 2021, according to a major bank’s analysis of customers’ behaviour.Lloyds Bank looked at people using the Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland apps to manage subscription payments between June 2021 and March 2022.Popular TV, film and music streaming services made up nearly half (47.1%) of regular payments cancelled, with households taking further stock of their discretionary spending as the cost of living climbs.Regular payments for weight management clubs and gym memberships made up 7.6% of contracts ditched.Monday is the busiest day for subscription management, the research found, with...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy