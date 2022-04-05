Light Bills Increase For Rayne Residents

(Des Moines, IA) — A House committee has approved a bill that would force landlords to give mobile home residents 90 days’ notice for rent and utility hikes, up from the current 60 days. The bill also includes some property tax relief, but the Iowa Manufactured Home Residents Network says after outrageous rent increases, the bill fails to limit future rent hikes or stop landlords from evicting them without citing a cause. Republican Representative Brian Lohse (LOH-see) of Bondurant is the bill’s floor manager. He says he’d liked to have seen more protections, but “at this point this is the compromise that I could achieve in order to move the bill along.” The bill is now eligible for debate in the full House.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 24 DAYS AGO