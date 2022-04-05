ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Josh Groban’s Great Big Radio City Show will feature Cyndi Lauper, Mrs. Maisel and more

By Syndicated Content
mix929.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Josh Groban launched his New York residency at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2020, he had a few special guests joining him, including sexuality expert Dr. Ruth Westheimer, of all people. The pandemic subsequently put future shows on hold, but he’s finally resuming the residency on Thursday —...

mix929.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

‘Stars in the House’ telethon featuring Josh Groban, Steve Martin & more to benefit Ukraine this weekend

All-stars from the musical theater world are lining up to make some music to benefit Ukraine this weekend. Josh Groban, Billy Porter, Steve Martin, Kristin Chenoweth, David Hyde Pierce, Annette Bening, Mandy Patinkin and many more will take part in “Stars in the House,” a telethon taking place noon-10 p.m. Saturday, May 26, and streaming via the “Stars in the House” YouTube channel and on SiriusXM’s Stars109.
MUSIC
TheWrap

Billy Porter, Josh Groban and Dozens More Join ‘Stars in the House’ Ukraine Telethon

A star-studded telethon to benefit victims of the war in Ukraine was announced today by Stars in the House founders Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley. Among the big names taking part are Steve Martin, original SCTV (Second City Television) stars Martin Short, Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy and Andrea Martin, “Pose” star Billy Porter, Josh Groban, and theater luminaries including Kristin Chenoweth, Audra McDonald, Mandy Patinkin, Betty Buckley, and Robin de Jesús.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
People

See Jennifer Lopez's Green Engagement Ring from Ben Affleck: 'My Lucky Color'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged, and the gorgeous ring he picked out for her appears to have extra special meaning!. The music superstar shared her engagement news in her On the JLo newsletter on Friday — complete with a video of her green stone, set on a silver band. In a previous newsletter, Lopez went into detail about how the color has a special meaning to her.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Announces Engagement to Former Adult Film Star

Jesse James is about to become a husband for the fifth time. The West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult star, Bonnie Rotten. The automotive mechanic's new fiancée announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together. I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Jimmy Kimmel Responds After Marjorie Taylor Greene Reports Him to Capitol Police Over Will Smith Oscars Joke

After Marjorie Taylor Greene called out Jimmy Kimmel for joking about Will Smith hypothetically slapping her, the comedian defended his humor. The politician, 47, took to Twitter on Wednesday, April 6, writing, "@ABC this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice." Kimmel, 54, for his part, replied to the […]
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

Joni Mitchell Las Vegas Musicares Tribute Will Get Stephen Stills, Herbie Hancock, Cyndi Lauper, Chaka Khan, Among Stars

Joni Mitchell‘s getting the all star treatment from Musicares. Her big Person of the Year tribute show in Las Vegas is packed with stars. The list includes Sara Bareilles, Beck, Leon Bridges, Brandi Carlile, Lauren Daigle, Herbie Hancock, Chaka Khan, Angélique Kidjo, Cyndi Lauper, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, Stephen Stills, and St. Vincent.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruth Westheimer
Person
Denée Benton
Person
Josh Groban
Person
Rachel Brosnahan
Person
Cyndi Lauper
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez Announces Engagement to Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are engaged! Affleck popped the question to Lopez a second time after they rekindled their romance in February 2021. Lopez announced the big news in her On the JLo newsletter on April 8. In a video, Lopez fights back tears and shows her stunning green ring, saying, "You're perfect." Lopez's sister, Lynda, shared a picture of the ring on her Instagram Stories, writing, "So this happened. Love you @jlo #benaffleck."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Music#Radio City Music Hall#Great Big Radio City Show#Freestyle Love Supreme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Primetimer

From Hacks to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Why do fictional female comedians receive the exact same advice to be more "real"?

"There are enough shows and movies about female comics at this point—Late Night, Hacks, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel—that a formula of sorts is becoming apparent," says Lili Loofbourow. "The consensus is that what a fictional female comic needs, almost without exception, is to get more 'real': more autobiographical, more vulnerable, more spontaneous. She should tell painful truths in a funny way, ideally processing her feelings in real time. To do otherwise—to lean on jokes alone, or rely overmuch on a 'perfect 10,' or accept that an act is just a rehearsed performance—is to go stale. Get hacky." Loofbourow adds: "Why does the authenticity fetish keep cropping up as a story solution for comedians—in specific opposition to an 'act that’s been polished and rehearsed? This isn’t limited to fictional women, by the way. Pete Holmes’ character in Crashing goes through a minor version of this when he’s struggling to be a Christian comedian and chafing under the constraints (and again when he opens for John Mulaney, who forbids him from using anything from his act—desperate for material, Holmes narrates his backstage interaction with Mulaney and kills). Even nonbinary characters like And Just Like That’s Che Diaz are afflicted by this consensus that talking about oneself is the same as being funny."
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Vintage stores are behind the fashion of shows like Euphoria, And Just Like That and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

"Recently, many TV shows have leaned more heavily into vintage fashion for their costumes for myriad reasons, such as to more accurately reflect the time period or to incorporate unique pieces into the wardrobe," explains Layla Ilchi. "HBO’s hit teen drama Euphoria, for one, focused on fantastical fashion for its recent second season both with modern, off-the-runway styles and through vintage designer pieces. The show put a spotlight on vintage fashion with its new character Samantha, who is Maddy’s boss and has an extensive vintage collection. Costume designer Heidi Bivens worked closely with Los Angeles-based vintage store Aralda Vintage owner Brynn Jones for those scenes, where Jones supplied hundreds of vintage pieces from her own collection from designer brands like Mugler, Dior, Chanel, Versace and more."
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy