Hazleton, PA

Freeland man charged with fatally shooting teen in Hazleton

By Ed Lewis
Times Leader
 4 days ago
Garcia Andujar

HAZLETON — A Freeland man was charged with fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy and injuring four others during a fight at a party last month.

Frangel Garcia Andujar, 20, of Chestnut Street, fired multiple rounds from a 9mm pistol striking Stanley Jimson and four juveniles at 182 S. Wyoming St., Hazleton, on March 6, according to court records.

Jimson was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital – Hazleton where he died. An autopsy revealed he died from a gunshot wound to the upper torso and his manner of death was ruled a homicide by the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office.

According to the criminal complaint:

Witnesses told Hazleton police Garcia Andujar and another man were uninvited guests at a party. During a fight, Garcia Andujar brandished a handgun and began discharging rounds striking Jimson and four juveniles.

One of the surviving victims sustained a gunshot wound to his right hip and required six surgeries, the complaint says.

Another victim sustained four gunshot wounds and underwent two surgeries to remove slugs near his heart.

Police recovered 16 pistol casings from inside the residence.

A day after the shooting, Garcia Andujar surrendered on an unrelated arrest warrant.

During an interview Garcia Andujar consented to, he claimed Jimson struck him in the face, and in return he shoved Jimson. Garcia Anduar denied he had a firearm and denied he was responsible for the shooting, the complaint says.

Police said the four surviving victims identified Garcia Andujar as the shooter.

Garcia Andujar was arraigned Tuesday on an open count of criminal homicide, criminal attempt to commit homicide, eight counts of aggravated assault and four counts of recklessly endangering another person. He was jailed at the county correctional facility without bail.

Jimson was a senior at Hazleton Area High School where was a member of the wrestling, football and track teams. He had a delayed commitment for the U.S. Marine Corps and scheduled to begin recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., in July.

