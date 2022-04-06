ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land PD looking for group of thieves who posed as workers and broke into home

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OUA7S_0f0FjtTm00

Sugar Land police are searching for two men they said posed as workers and broke into a home on Thursday.

At about 7 p.m., a witness called police after seeing people in reflective vests enter the back yard of a home at the 6200 block of Falls Ridge Court and force their way into the door, investigators said.

Police say the suspects stole cash and other personal items from the home.

Surveillance video shows a silver, four-door Chevrolet sedan with dark tinted windows that police believe to be the getaway vehicle.

Yalanda Quenett is new to the area, and she's also a mother.

She said she always keeps an eye out for anything that seems off balance.

Last weekend, Quenett said she saw a car matching the description of the getaway car in the neighborhood.

"To pull over to the side of the road. Constantly make U-turns, and ride by houses slowly. That's a little suspicious to me," Quenett said.

Sugar Land police and neighbors are now on the lookout for information that could help identify and catch the suspects. Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Fort Bend Crime Stoppers at (281) 342-TIPS.

