It’s no secret watches do more than just tell time. The new Reservoir Kanister Silver is a good example: It puts you in the driver’s seat every time you glance at it. With its unusual dial layout and sleek silver and white colorway, it evokes the styling and story of one of the most iconic sports cars ever produced: Porsche 356 Speedster. This is a watch that looks fast and, with its jumping hour hand, features design and timekeeping complications inspired by the gauges of a classic Porsche.

LIFESTYLE ・ 19 DAYS AGO