[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the This Is Us Season 6 premiere. Read at your own risk!]. We are in the middle of a This Is Us trilogy special as each of The Big Three get their own character-centric arc for the last time in the final season. Kevin (Justin Hartley) kicked things off in the March 15 episode, directed by Milo Ventimiglia, and this week Kate (Chrissy Metz) took the spotlight with Mandy Moore stepping behind the camera for her directorial debut. Randall (Sterling K. Brown) will get his turn in next Tuesday's episode, which is directed by Justin Hartley.

TV SERIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO