Alabama State

UAB has been recognized as a Program of Experience for CAR-T therapy

By Yvonne Taunton
uab.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Alabama at Birmingham has been identified by Emerging Therapy Solutions as a “Program of Experience” for Chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy. According to the American Cancer Society, CAR-T therapy is a path for immune cells called T cells — a type of white blood cell — to...

www.uab.edu

