ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

Here are the five states with the highest gas prices Tuesday

By Brad Dress, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Qiyi_0f0Fe6Qt00

( The Hill ) — High inflation and Russia’s war in Ukraine have led to skyrocketing gas prices across the U.S. The average price for a gallon of gas in the country as of Tuesday was $4.17, according to AAA.

To combat the high prices, Maryland and Georgia paused state gas taxes, while President Joe Biden announced he would release about 1 million barrels of oil from U.S. reserves each day for the next six months.

As of Tuesday, states with the highest gas prices are mainly concentrated in the upper east coast and the west coast, while Alaska and Hawaii also rank near the top.

Below are the five states that currently have the highest gas prices in the country, according to the latest data from AAA.

California

The average price per gallon of gas in California is $5.83, the highest in the U.S.

The state’s soaring gas prices are likely a result of high taxes and California’s reliance on in-state fuel lines or fuel shipments by boat or truck rather than inter-state pipelines, experts told The Hill.

Some of the highest gas prices in California are in the San Bernardino area, which is averaging about $5.91 for a gallon of gas, according to a chart from Gasbuddy.

Hawaii

Drivers in the pacific island state are paying an average of $5.22 for a gallon of gas.

The AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch said the average per-gallon price is a record in the state. Analysts said Biden’s release of oil from the nation’s reserve likely won’t have much of an impact on the island nation’s oil supply , but could still help lower costs .

The island of Kauai has some of the highest prices in the state, with an average of $5.46 per gallon, per Gasbuddy.

Nevada

Average prices in Nevada are the third-highest in the country, reaching $5.17 for a gallon of gas as of Tuesday.

Around tourist-centric Las Vegas, gas prices have leaped to $5.31, according to Gasbuddy.

Average prices in the state have climbed a dollar from $4.17 in early March.

Alaska

Prices in Alaska have now reached $4.71 for a gallon of gas on average.

The highest prices in the state as of Tuesday were $4.83 per gallon in the borough of Valdez-Cordova, which is about 150 miles southeast of Anchorage.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R) has called on President Biden to produce more oil at home to offset the high gas prices, accusing Biden of “begging for oil from dictatorships such as Iran and Venezuela.”

“We can produce it at home with the highest of standards for environmental protection, if you will simply let us,” he said in a release in early March.

Washington

Washington state ranks fifth for the average price of a gallon of gas, at $4.70.

The Seattle area is reporting an average of $4.91 per gallon, the highest in the state, according to Gasbuddy.

Washington has one of the highest gas taxes in the state and, like California, has a more limited supply infrastructure. The state does not produce any of its own crude oil or natural gas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Traffic
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Maryland State
County
Jefferson County, AL
Jefferson County, AL
Traffic
State
Georgia State
State
Hawaii State
WTHR

Gas price stimulus checks? Here are 3 bills being proposed

House Democrats have introduced multiple proposals aimed at sending direct payments to Americans to help cover high gas prices. The plans have some similarities to the one that sent $1,400 stimulus checks to millions last year during COVID-19. The national daily average has been more than $4 per gallon for...
TRAFFIC
ABC4

This city has the highest gas prices in the nation at $6 per gallon

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (ABC4) – As gas prices continue soaring across the nation, drivers everywhere are feeling the harsh effects of prices at the pump. As prices per gallon continue breaking records, one city has topped the charts on record gas prices on Tuesday. Los Angeles, Calif. is now home to the most expensive gas […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Natural Gas#Oil And Gas#Pipelines
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gas Price
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
LocalNewsMatters.org

Here’s how state lawmakers want to help Californians facing high gas prices

THERE’S A COLLECTIVE groan, rippling across California, as drivers pull into gas stations and see prices above $5. Gas prices per gallon are getting higher across the U.S., but prices in California are soaring higher than any other state according to the American Automobile Association. This past Thursday, the average price of gas in California was $5.69 — up from $4.68 a month ago — while the national average was $4.32.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Catfish 100.1

Alabama: Bug Officials Are Begging You To Kill These On Sight

There is an insect out there that health experts in the United States want you to kill on site. The Spotted Lantern Fly. The Spotted what? The Lantern who? This insect looks like a beautiful moth. Don’t be fooled. This creature destroys trees, landscapes, and plants. It can cause millions of dollars in damages. Rutgers experts say the Spotted Lantern Fly came from China. It arrived in the US in crates. These creatures do not fly but hop onto surfaces. They are known as hitchhikers. Rutgers says they were first spotted in Pennsylvania.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy