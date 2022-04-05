ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio will receive $172M to help lower utility bills, increase energy efficiency

By Mahoning Matters staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state of Ohio will receive $172 million from the federal Weatherization Assistance Program to help lower costs and increase energy efficiency for Ohioans....

