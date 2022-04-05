ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Isles Day to Day: Cory Schneider Returned to Bridgeport

 4 days ago

Goaltender was returned on loan to the Bridgeport Islanders. Cory Schneider was returned on loan to the Bridgeport Islanders on Tuesday morning. Schneider was an emergency recall on March 29, backing up Semyon Varlamov for three games before playing against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday afternoon. Schneider stopped 27 of...

NHL

Red Wings assign Taro Hirose to Grand Rapids

Hirose, 25, has logged 12 games with the Red Wings this season, tallying four points (1-3-4), four penalty minutes and averaging 10:26 time on ice. The left winger has also suited up in 52 games for the Griffins this season and ranks among the team leaders with 14 goals (4th), 31 assists (1st) and 45 points (2nd). Hirose has split his professional career between the Red Wings and Griffins, appearing in 54 NHL games since debuting in 2018-19 - totaling 20 points (4-16-20) and 12 penalty minutes - while adding 100 points (24-76-100) and 28 penalty minutes in 116 games with Grand Rapids over the last three seasons. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent after spending three years at Michigan State University and logged seven points (1-6-7) in 10 games during his first NHL stint in 2018-19.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Power to join Sabres on road trip, could debut Tuesday in Toronto

SUNRISE, Fla. - Owen Power will join the Sabres in Tampa on Saturday and will likely make his NHL debut Tuesday night in Toronto, Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said Friday. The Sabres signed Power, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, to a three-year, entry-level contract...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Notebook: Stephens cleared to play; Rasmussen's scoring surge

The Detroit Red Wings are about to get a significant boost to their offense for the final stretch of the 2021-22 regular season. Nearly five months after suffering a lower-body injury against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 13, Mitchell Stephens confirmed after Friday's practice that he has been cleared to play.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Bedard already has scouts excited for 2023 NHL Draft

TORONTO -- Peter Sullivan of NHL Central Scouting started to nod and grin when the discussion shifted to Regina center Connor Bedard, the projected No. 1 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft. It still may be a year away, but scouts get giddy when offered an opportunity to speak about...
NHL

